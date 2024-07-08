Nova Lithium Announces Name Change to Nova Pacific Metals Corp.

Vancouver, July 8, 2024 - Nova Lithium Corp. (CSE: NVLI) (OTC Pink: NVLIF) (FSE: YQ1) (WKN: A3DMP6) ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it changed its name from "Nova Lithium Corp." to "Nova Pacific Metals Corp." today. At the opening of the market on July 11, 2024, the Company's common shares will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name. In connection with the name change, the Company's trading symbol will be changed to "NVPC".

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 66979J106. There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change and, as a result, certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

Nova Lithium's CEO, Mr. Malcolm Bell, stated, "We are excited to announce the Company's new name, Nova Pacific Metals Corp. Our new name reflects our broad commitment to building significant shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic mineral properties in North America."

For more information about Nova Pacific Metals Corp., please visit our website or contact our investor relations department.

About Nova

Nova is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on pursuing projects with a significant discovery providing a viable pathway to development. The key projects owned by the Company are its Deer Musk West Lithium project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and its recently acquired Lara Project located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company intends to continue its exploration and development efforts on its mineral projects with an view towards maximizing shareholder value.

