MEG Energy Announces Second Quarter of 2024 Results and Conference Call

For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on Friday, July 26, 2024 at: https://www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-events/
About MEG
MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada's largest oil sands producers. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).
Learn more at www.megenergy.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations T 403.767.0515 E invest@megenergy.com
Media Relations T 403.775.1131 E media@megenergy.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!