Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Capstone Copper to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2024

08.07.2024  |  Business Wire

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) will release its 2024 second quarter ("Q2 2024") results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 after market close. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 5:00pm Eastern Time / 2:00pm Pacific Time (Friday, August 2, 2024, 7:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time).

Q2 2024 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

Timing: August 1, 2024, 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT / August 2, 2024, 7:00 am AEST

Conference call webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/rvoN9NB96e0

To connect by phone:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL https://emportal.ink/3V3qtOy to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by the operator:

Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8650

Vancouver: (+1) 778-383-7413

Australia: 613-627-2402

North America toll free: 888-664-6383

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 8, 2024.

Replay Dial-in Numbers

Toronto: (+1) 416-764-8677

North America toll free: 888-390-0541

Code: 142180#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.



Contact

Jerrold Annett, SVP, Strategy & Capital Markets
647-273-7351
jannett@capstonecopper.com

Daniel Sampieri, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
437-788-1767
dsampieri@capstonecopper.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DH8D
CA14071L1085
www.capstonecopper.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap