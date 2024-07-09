Menü Artikel
Strathmore Triples Length of Mineralized Trend at Agate

09:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Kelowna, July 9, 2024 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSX: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has extended the mineralization from the Phase 1 drilling for the 2024 exploration season at the Agate project in Wyoming. The Company completed 100 exploration holes across the project area, resulting in the extension of the Lower sand's northern trend to 3,700 feet in length.

Highlights for the drilling along this trend included holes:

*AG-175-24 (7.5 feet of 0.128% eU3O8 from 103.5-110.0 feet)
*AG-200-24 (15 feet of 0.116% eU3O8 from 82.5-97.5 feet).
*AG-162-24 (16 feet of 0.067% eU3O8 from 87.5-103.5 feet)

In addition, five piezometer wells were completed for groundwater testing and five holes were prepared for core recovery this summer.

Phase 1 of the 2024 drilling explored the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone which is noted for its high porosity and permeability, and high groundwater transmissivity. In addition to continued exploration of the Lower sand, the recent drilling discovered shallow mineralization within the overlying Middle sand, which is thicker than the Lower sand, and historically produced most of the uranium in the Shirley Basin district.

Dev Randhawa, CEO commented:

The BOD and I, along with our new Director, Mr. Marion Loomis, and technical advisors Ray Ashley and Sam Hartmann, toured both our Agate and Beaver Rim properties on June 26 & 27th.

We are excited to see the higher-grade intercepts as we move further SW. at Agate. The drill results are validating our prediction of the Wyoming roll front model as applied to our Agate property. With continued exploration by our field team and geophysical modeling by the University of Wyoming personnel, I expect Strathmore to further define the east side of the mineralized tongue at Agate and move towards a draft ISR resource assessment.

Agate Exploration:



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3282/215737_ae406299f46f3955_002full.jpg

Hole ID Latitude Longitude Depth (ft) Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU3O8 Grade x Thickness
AG-101-24 42.30469 (106.29538) 120 80.5 86.0 5.5 0.017 0.094
AG-102-24 42.30502 (106.29534) 120 84.5 98.0 13.5 0.026 0.351
AG-103-24 42.30474 (106.29495) 120 74.5 82.5 8.0 0.035 0.280
AG-104-24 42.30447 (106.29533) 100 81.0 87.0 6.0 0.019 0.114
AG-105-24 42.30500 (106.29573) 120 86.5 98.5 12.0 0.014 0.168
AG-106-24 42.30472 (106.29573) 100 79.0 83.0 4.0 0.037 0.148
86.5 89.0 2.5 0.046 0.115
AG-107-24 42.30446 (106.29579) 120 80.5 83.5 3.0 0.034 0.102
88.5 92.5 4.0 0.044 0.176
AG-108-24 42.30529 (106.29531) 120 88.0 90.0 2.0 0.023 0.046
AG-109-24 42.30558 (106.29533) 120 84.5 87.0 2.5 0.031 0.078
89.5 99.5 10.0 0.032 0.320
AG-110-24 42.30531 (106.29493) 120 82.5 92.5 10.0 0.019 0.190
AG-111-24 42.30477 (106.29610) 120 83.0 92.0 9.0 0.026 0.231
AG-112-24 42.30505 (106.29608) 120 81.5 85.0 3.5 0.023 0.081
AG-113-24 42.30505 (106.29493) 120 83.0 93.0 10.0 0.022 0.219
AG-114-24 42.30528 (106.29573) 120 84.5 95.5 11.0 0.014 0.154
AG-115-24 42.30566 (106.29493) 120 88.0 89.5 1.5 0.031 0.047
AG-116-24 42.30561 (106.29456) 120 83.0 87.5 4.5 0.027 0.122
AG-117-24 42.30590 (106.29494) 120 75.0 87.5 12.5 0.015 0.188
AG-118-24 42.30589 (106.29459) 120 87.0 100.5 13.5 0.024 0.324
AG-119-24 42.30553 (106.29558) 120 87.5 105.5 18.0 0.033 0.594
AG-120-24 42.30293 (106.29702) 140 BARREN
AG-121-24 42.30318 (106.29700) 120 BARREN
AG-122-24 42.30346 (106.29699) 120 89.5 94.5 5.0 0.022 0.110
AG-123-24 42.30322 (106.29739) 140 90.0 92.0 2.0 0.024 0.048
94.0 101.0 7.0 0.014 0.098
AG-124-24 42.30349 (106.29736) 140 90.0 95.0 5.0 0.017 0.085
AG-125-24 42.30373 (106.29697) 120 91.0 94.0 3.0 0.027 0.081
AG-126-24 42.30319 (106.29662) 120 84.0 88.5 4.5 0.019 0.086
AG-127-24 42.30374 (106.29738) 140 97.0 99.0 2.0 0.015 0.030
AG-128-24 42.30320 (106.29744) 140 92.0 98.0 6.0 0.013 0.078
AG-129-24 42.30370 (106.29668) 120 86.5 88.5 2.0 0.013 0.026
AG-130-24 42.30402 (106.29697) 120 90.0 94.5 4.5 0.059 0.266
AG-131-24 42.30360 (106.27836) 130 19.0 27.0 8.0 0.030 0.242
31.5 34.0 2.5 0.022 0.055
41.0 43.0 2.0 0.028 0.056
AG-132-24 42.30414 (106.27911) 100 37.5 42.0 4.5 0.029 0.131
48.5 50.5 2.0 0.012 0.024
63.5 65.5 2.0 0.012 0.024
AG-133-24 42.30417 (106.27866) 100 37.5 39.5 2.0 0.013 0.026
41.5 63.5 22.0 0.013 0.288
68.0 71.0 3.0 0.015 0.045
AG-134-24 42.30387 (106.27872) 120 42.5 50.5 8.0 0.013 0.105
56.0 58.5 2.5 0.013 0.033
62.5 64.5 2.0 0.011 0.022
AG-135-24 42.30389 (106.27831) 120 16.0 32.5 16.5 0.035 0.578
34.0 36.5 2.5 0.013 0.033
44.0 48.5 4.5 0.025 0.113
AG-136-24 42.30335 (106.27836) 100 9.5 13.0 3.5 0.013 0.046
20.0 24.0 4.0 0.012 0.048
35.5 42.5 7.0 0.014 0.095
45.0 49.0 4.0 0.014 0.056
AG-137-24 42.30365 (106.27874) 140 17.5 28.0 10.5 0.032 0.336
32.5 36.0 3.5 0.027 0.095
AG-138-24 42.30446 (106.27828) 120 36.5 40.5 4.0 0.062 0.248
Hole ID Latitude Longitude Depth (ft) Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU3O8 Grade x Thickness
AG-139-24 42.30417 (106.27832) 120 43.5 49.0 5.5 0.018 0.099
AG-140-24 42.30387 (106.27802) 120 33.5 36.5 3.0 0.016 0.048
40.0 44.0 4.0 0.013 0.052
AG-141-24 42.30445 (106.27869) 120 35.0 41.5 6.5 0.013 0.085
67.0 69.0 2.0 0.012 0.024
AG-142-24 42.30469 (106.27872) 120 34.0 36.0 2.0 0.035 0.070
62.5 65.0 2.5 0.015 0.038
70.0 72.0 2.0 0.014 0.028
AG-143-24 42.30500 (106.27869) 120 30.5 44.5 14.0 0.046 0.644
51.0 56.0 5.0 0.010 0.052
64.5 71.0 6.5 0.012 0.076
AG-144-24 42.30503 (106.27821) 120 16.0 23.0 7.0 0.013 0.094
30.5 32.5 2.0 0.041 0.082
36.5 40.5 4.0 0.038 0.152
AG-145-24 42.30559 (106.27820) 120 18.0 20.0 2.0 0.012 0.024
23.0 28.0 5.0 0.011 0.055
33.5 36.0 2.5 0.012 0.030
44.0 48.5 4.5 0.014 0.063
53.0 57.0 4.0 0.014 0.056
61.0 64.5 3.5 0.013 0.044
71.0 73.5 2.5 0.012 0.030
AG-146-24 42.30535 (106.27869) 120 20.5 23.5 3.0 0.013 0.038
25.5 48.0 22.5 0.014 0.304
AG-147-24 42.30580 (106.27865) 120 29.0 44.5 15.5 0.051 0.791
57.0 68.0 11.0 0.013 0.143
AG-148-24 42.30610 (106.27818) 120 28.0 31.5 3.5 0.011 0.037
35.0 48.0 13.0 0.013 0.165
54.0 56.5 2.5 0.011 0.027
AG-149-24 42.31234 (106.29066) 140 101.0 104.5 3.5 0.046 0.161
110.5 116.5 6.0 0.011 0.068
AG-150-24 42.31252 (106.29057) 140 103.5 107.5 4.0 0.010 0.042
AG-151-24 42.31322 (106.29053) 140 95.0 106.0 11.0 0.079 0.869
AG-152-24 42.31321 (106.29016) 160 101.0 105.5 4.5 0.049 0.221
AG-153-24 42.31352 (106.29048) 140 BARREN
AG-154-24 42.31353 (106.29015) 140 93.0 95.5 2.5 0.027 0.068
AG-155-24 42.31353 (106.28978) 140 90.5 93.0 2.5 0.039 0.098
94.5 100.0 5.5 0.060 0.330
AG-156-24 42.31321 (106.28978) 160 98.5 108.0 9.5 0.056 0.532
AG-157-24 42.31293 (106.29090) 140 100.5 103.0 2.5 0.037 0.093
104.5 106.5 2.0 0.025 0.050
AG-158-24 42.31321 (106.29090) 140 92.5 97.0 4.5 0.012 0.054
AG-159-24 42.31321 (106.28945) 160 107.0 109.0 2.0 0.028 0.056
AG-160-24 42.31351 (106.28942) 140 95.0 99.5 4.5 0.044 0.198
AG-161-24 42.31364 (106.28944) 140 91.5 102.5 11.0 0.021 0.231
AG-162-24 42.31295 (106.29128) 140 77.5 79.5 2.0 0.036 0.072
87.5 103.5 16.0 0.067 1.072
AG-163-24 42.31269 (106.29129) 140 107.0 108.5 1.5 0.013 0.020
AG-164-24 42.31266 (106.29090) 140 99.5 105.0 5.5 0.033 0.182
AG-165-24 42.31266 (106.29168) 140 105.0 107.5 2.5 0.013 0.033
AG-166-24 42.31298 (106.29164) 140 83.5 86.0 2.5 0.037 0.093
AG-167-24 42.31295 (106.29201) 140 80.5 83.0 2.5 0.029 0.073
Hole ID Latitude Longitude Depth (ft) Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU3O8 Grade x Thickness
85.5 87.5 2.0 0.040 0.080
89.5 91.5 2.0 0.027 0.054
AG-168-24 42.31251 (106.29198) 140 78.5 80.5 2.0 0.068 0.136
91.5 94.0 2.5 0.011 0.028
97.5 104.0 6.5 0.014 0.088
AG-169-24 42.31230 (106.29179) 140 96.0 100.5 4.5 0.014 0.063
102.0 107.0 5.0 0.014 0.070
AG-170-24 42.31241 (106.29229) 140 101.0 104.5 3.5 0.013 0.046
AG-171-24 42.31270 (106.29229) 140 90.0 92.5 2.5 0.015 0.038
94.5 101.0 6.5 0.013 0.085
105.5 107.5 2.0 0.011 0.021
AG-172-24 42.31216 (106.29212) 140 97.0 107.0 10.0 0.014 0.138
AG-173-24 42.31213 (106.29257) 140 101.5 107.0 5.5 0.068 0.374
AG-174-24 42.31246 (106.29262) 140 BARREN
AG-175-24 42.31191 (106.29215) 140 103.5 111.0 7.5 0.128 0.960
AG-176-24 42.31196 (106.29282) 140 BELOW CUTOFF
AG-177-24 42.31175 (106.29253) 140 59.5 63.0 3.5 0.012 0.042
108.5 112.0 3.5 0.020 0.070
AG-178-24 42.31162 (106.29217) 140 51.0 53.0 2.0 0.011 0.022
69.5 72.5 3.0 0.013 0.040
109.5 113.5 4.0 0.010 0.041
AG-179-24 42.31186 (106.29178) 140 109.0 112.0 3.0 0.045 0.135
AG-180-24 42.31231 (106.29144) 140 85.0 91.5 6.5 0.122 0.793
95.0 99.0 4.0 0.038 0.152
AG-181-24 42.31135 (106.29262) 140 80.5 86.0 5.5 0.023 0.127
101.5 113.0 11.5 0.015 0.172
AG-182-24 42.31129 (106.29219) 140 100.0 112.0 12.0 0.014 0.168
AG-183-24 42.31209 (106.29182) 140 100.0 102.5 2.5 0.037 0.093
105.0 108.5 3.5 0.014 0.050
112.0 114.0 2.0 0.012 0.024
AG-184-24 42.31204 (106.29146) 140 96.0 99.5 3.5 0.055 0.193
100.0 110.5 10.5 0.014 0.147
AG-185-24 42.31220 (106.29104) 140 84.5 86.5 2.0 0.012 0.024
93.5 96.0 2.5 0.015 0.038
98.0 103.0 5.0 0.018 0.090
105.0 107.0 2.0 0.010 0.020
AG-186-24 42.31108 (106.29362) 140 112.0 121.0 9.0 0.062 0.558
AG-187-24 42.31076 (106.29367) 140 115.0 117.0 2.0 0.033 0.066
117.0 129.0 12.0 0.012 0.141
AG-188-24 42.31065 (106.29429) 140 110.5 129.0 18.5 0.012 0.221
AG-189-24 42.31040 (106.29429) 140 109.0 111.5 2.5 0.023 0.058
116.5 121.5 5.0 0.012 0.062
AG-190-24 42.31080 (106.29329) 140 108.5 113.5 5.0 0.093 0.465
AG-191-24 42.31046 (106.29470) 160 124.5 132.0 7.5 0.015 0.113
AG-192-24 42.31022 (106.29472) 140 111.0 116.0 5.0 0.012 0.062
117.5 127.0 9.5 0.017 0.162
AG-193-24 42.31029 (106.29502) 140 96.0 101.0 5.0 0.012 0.058
113.5 122.5 9.0 0.014 0.122
124.0 130.0 6.0 0.016 0.096
AG-194-24 42.31015 (106.29529) 140 112.5 120.5 8.0 0.016 0.128
AG-195-24 42.31095 (106.29429) 160 130.0 133.5 3.5 0.016 0.056
Hole ID Latitude Longitude Depth (ft) Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU3O8 Grade x Thickness
AG-196-24 42.31353 (106.28906) 140 96.0 100.0 4.0 0.029 0.116
AG-197-24 42.31352 (106.28869) 140 97.0 103.0 6.0 0.013 0.078
AG-198-24 42.31373 (106.28866) 140 97.0 105.0 8.0 0.033 0.266
AG-199-24-MW 42.31395 (106.28670) 125 NOT LOGGED
AG-200-24-MW 42.31502 (106.28512) 130 82.5 97.5 15.0 0.116 1.740

Note: The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A series E Century Geophysical logging tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products.

  • Mineralized holes with thicker, higher-grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Near Interface, Nose (main front), or Near Seepage ground located within the projected roll front system.
  • Mineralized holes with thinner, below cutoff grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Limb/Tails or Remote Seepage ground located behind (altered) or ahead (reduced) of the projected roll front system, respectively.
  • Non-mineralized holes are interpreted to be in the Barren Exterior ground located ahead of the projected roll front system in reduced ground.
  • The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-feet and 0.01% eU3O8.

The 2024 drilling was completed by Single Water Services utilizing a mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging was completed by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming with extensive experience in the uranium industry. Mr. Terrence Osier, PG, VP Exploration for Strathmore, was the supervising Geologist and oversaw the drilling activities and lithologic descriptions of the drilled cuttings which were sampled at 5-foot intervals. The drilling was completed on budget (US$275,000) and in a timely manner over a month's time. The results of the exploration will be analyzed and assist in the layout of additional drill sites proposed for the Phase 2 drilling in autumn 2024.

New Claims Staked

In addition to exploration, the Company has expanded the project area by staking 18 new mining claims continuous to the current claim group, bringing the project total to 85 mining claims. The new claims cover ground where mineralization is anticipated to be on trend with recent and historical drilling. Strathmore plans to amend the drill permit following the Phase 1 drilling to include the new mining claims and anticipates exploration of the acquired ground in Phase 2 drilling later this year.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 85 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,756 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 holes across the project area in the 1970s, delineating several targets of potential mineralization.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215737


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




