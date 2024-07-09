TORONTO, July 09, 2024 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2024 results on Monday, August 12, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2024 on July 16, 2024.
Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information July 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q2 Results release August 12, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
Q2 Results live presentation and webinar August 12, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar August 12, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Register for expedited access US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274 UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972 International (toll), +1 647 484 8814
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), access code 0796#.
The Q2 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!