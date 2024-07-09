Sun Summit Mobilizes Field Crews for Inaugural Drill Campaign at the JD Project in BC

Vancouver, July 9, 2024 - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is pleased to announce the mobilization of its field crew to the JD Project in preparation for the Company's inaugural drill campaign. The JD Project, located in the prolific Toodoggone gold-copper mining district in north-central British Columbia, spans 15,000 hectares and hosts numerous under-explored epithermal-related gold-silver and porphyry-related copper-gold targets.

Highlights:

Inaugural drill campaign: Drilling is expected to commence in mid-July with a planned 3,000 metre program, targeting the near-surface, epithermal-related gold-silver mineralization within the Creek to Finn Corridor.

Field crews mobilized to site: Field personnel have been deployed to open camp and commence construction of drill platforms in preparation for drilling.

Comprehensive exploration program: The field program includes a 20-line kilometre Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey, up to 2,000 soil samples across select targets, detailed structural and geological mapping, and a property-wide LiDAR survey.

Strategic collaboration: Exploration activities will be supported by APEX Geoscience as the geological contractor and field manager, leveraging their extensive experience in the Toodoggone district.

Established infrastructure: The exploration crew will operate from Thesis Gold's established exploration camp on their adjacent Lawyers Property, facilitating an early and efficient start-up.

"The team at Sun Summit is excited to mobilize to site for our inaugural exploration program at the JD Project," stated Sharyn Alexander, Sun Summit's President. "We are focused on testing targets we believe have the highest discovery potential in a highly prospective area defined by continuous, near-surface Au-Ag mineralization. This inaugural exploration program is a direct result of the hard work we have been doing at compiling and interpreting public and private exploration data that represents over 50 years of exploration history over multiple targets. Interpretation and additional data digitization is ongoing and continues to highlight emerging mineralized targets. Drill target generation is advanced across multiple high-potential zones in the Creek to Finn Corridor and other high-potential target areas. We are eager to advance our exploration efforts in this highly prospective district, aiming to unlock the full potential of the JD Project."

Field Program Details

The summer drill program aims to build on the significant high-grade mineralization intercepted in historical drilling, in particular at the Creek Zone, where there is untested potential for sulphide-rich, structurally controlled, high grade gold intercepts. Limited drilling in 1997 returned values such as 22.0 metres* of 11.7 g/t Au including 4.0 metres of 61.2 g/t Au from drill hole CZ97-008 (see February 12, 2024, news release).

The program will also explore for additional mineralization across the property, including the 4.5-kilometre Finn to Creek corridor where there remains strong discovery potential at multiple epithermal-related gold and silver mineralized targets, including the Wolf, Schmitt, and Ag Carbonate zones.

The 2024 exploration program at the JD Project includes:

Diamond Drilling: Approximately 3,000 metres HQ oriented core drilling will be focused initially on the Creek Zone, known for its near-surface epithermal related gold-silver mineralization through historic drilling.

IP Geophysical Survey: A 20-line kilometre IP survey designed to infill historical data and cover new targets, aiding in the interpretation of both previous ground and airborne anomalies and to enhance geological understanding and target delineation.

Soil Geochemical Survey: Up to 2,000 soil samples will be collected across select target areas to infill historical data gaps and provide detailed geochemical signatures, aiding in the identification and prioritization of gold and silver targets.

Detailed Structural and Geological Mapping: Mapping will be focused on the Creek to Finn Corridor to identify significant structural features, particularly at the Creek Zone where the orientation of gold-bearing structures is not well understood.

LiDAR and Aerial Photography: Property-wide LiDAR data and aerial photography will be collected with sub-metre accuracy, providing detailed terrain models essential for accurate geological interpretation and project planning.

* Note intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. He has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data, underlying the technical information in this news release since such data is historical and the original drill core is not readily available. Technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on expansion and discovery of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD Project in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

