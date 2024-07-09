Delta Announces the Completion of a Till Sampling Program at the Delta-1 Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Kingston, July 9, 2024 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the field portion of an extensive till sampling program at its Delta-1 Gold Project, located approximately 50 kilometres west of the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The survey consists of a series of sampling fences spaced at every 1-1.2 km, oriented orthogonal to the dominant local ice-flow direction (here E-W to WNW-ESE). Samples within each fence are spaced by approximately 300 metres. The survey covers an area of roughly 80 km2 and consists of 224 sample sites.

The goal of the 2024 sampling program was to complement and expand on a previous surveys carried out in 2020 (see press release August 12, 2020). The 2020 till survey was highlighted by anomalous gold-grain counts that helped define the footprint of the Eureka zone prior to Delta's 2021 and 2022 drilling programs and helped in the discovery of the Delta-1 Gold deposit.

During the summer 2020 survey, a well-defined dispersion trail of gold grains was outlined south of the Eureka Gold Zone. Within this dispersion trail, 41 to 457 gold grains were recovered from individual samples (on normalized 10 kg fraction-size samples). Pristine grains accounted for 78% to 99% of the total gold grains. The pristine character of the gold grains indicated that there had been very little transport and hence the gold grains were interpreted to be proximal to a bedrock source.

The 2020 and 2024 sampling programs were carried out by IOS Geoscientific Services, a leading expert in the field of glacial sediment sampling and geochemistry in Canada.

André Tessier, President, and CEO commented: "Delta has now proven the Delta-1 Gold property can host a significant orebody with the discovery of the Eureka Gold Zone. The team is optimistic for the potential of the Shebandowan area at large and is now taking a systematic approach with proven methods to explore the vast area of Delta's newly expanded property."

Initial gold count results (including the morphology of the gold grains) for the first samples are expected later this summer, with follow-up exploration work starting immediately thereafter. Meanwhile, geological mapping and prospecting work is ongoing on the newly acquired properties.

