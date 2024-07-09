Apex Critical Metals Clarifies Previous Press Release

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2024 - Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQB:APXCF) ("Apex" or the "Company"), announces that it would like to clarify its press release dated July 8, 2024 (the "Release). The Release announcing the contract with Rumble Strip Media Inc ("Rumble") should have included that the agreement was signed on June 25, 2024 and commences August 1, 2024 for a three-month term ending October 31, 2024.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp.is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Apex Critical Metals is publicly listed on the CSE, and its common shares currently trade under the symbol "APXC".

