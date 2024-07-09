Phenom Reports Project and Corporate Progress

Vancouver, July 9, 2024 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress report on project and corporate activities. The Company has a very busy agenda.

Crescent Valley Gold Project

The Company has engaged Zonge International Geophysical Services to conduct a geophysical survey on the Company's Crescent Valley Gold Project. Crews are currently in the field and are expected to take under 3 weeks to complete the IP/Resistivity program. The geophysical program is designed to provide important focus to vein-hosted mineralization in this bonanza-type low sulfidation epithermal setting for better drill targeting. In anticipation of results of this program, the Company has already secured a permit to drill targets at Crescent Valley.

Dobbin Gold Project

An experienced Nevada-based geologist with extensive familiarity with Carlin-type deposits has been detail- mapping the Dobbin Project since mid May, identifying key stratigraphic units, finding multiple altered areas, more jasperoid than indicated by initial work, and evidence of altered dykes which are all positive ingredients of Carlin-type systems. A series of progressive soil sampling campaigns have been done to-date to reproduce the gold anomaly previously identified in the 1980's by Newmont and has had positive outcomes; two sizeable anomalies have been identified. An infill and expansion soil sampling program were completed last week with samples delivered to the lab. The results of the collective expanded soil campaigns and next steps will be reported once the anomalies are better outlined and quantified.

King Solomon Gold Project

Data consolidation and compilation has been going on since announcing the project acquisition last month. The Company is nearing the end of that stage so that Company geologists can design next steps which would include field activities and multi-stages of drilling so that permitting can be designed accordingly.

MK Plus (Japanese solid state vanadium battery group)

MK Plus' president came to Vancouver last month and spent a day with Company president Paul Cowley in fruitful discussions on MK Plus' progress in additional testing with potential customers and on funding progress for their first battery plant. Last year, Phenom secured a 5% equity interest in MK Plus through an Off-take Agreement. More news on MK Plus will follow when milestones are met.

Grant Applications

The Company awaits Department of Environment's (DOE) evaluation of its two grant submissions on the Carlin Vanadium Project.

In addition, the DOE announced a new funding opportunity last week through its Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) with a Notice of Intent (NOI) for up to $100 million to fund pilot-scale energy storage demonstration projects, focusing on non-lithium technologies, long-duration (10+ hour discharge) systems, and stationary storage applications. The Company will pursue this opportunity once target dates are firmed up by the DOE, anticipating to be in late summer / early fall. Through this funding, OCED plans to fund 3-15 projects, offering $5-20 million each.

Reclamation Bonds Refunded

Reclamation bonds have been released back to the Company for satisfactory reclamation results following the Company's exploration work that wrapped up on the AVP, Section 22 and Smoke projects.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km). The Company has options on three additional gold projects in Nevada: the King Solomon and Dobbin Properties which are Carlin Gold-type targets and the CVN Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

