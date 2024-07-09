Sanatana Appoints Chris Paul to Advisory Board and Sanatana Awards Options

Vancouver, July 9, 2024 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Paul, to Sanatana's advisory board. Mr. Paul has over 15 years of discovery and capital markets experience in numerous senior exploration and management roles. He was principal and founder at Ridgeline Exploration which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries in 2021. He also discovered the Williams Cu-Au porphyry system in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in 2018, which was recently acquired by Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR). Most recently, Mr. Paul discovered the blind Leviathan porphyry copper system in Idaho in 2023 for Hercules Metals Corp (TSXV: BIG). Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. In geology from Simon Fraser University and a diploma in mining from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Mr. Peter Miles CEO of Sanatana states, "We are delighted that Chris has joined our advisory board. Chris' experience and recent success in drilling the Hercules project in Idaho is directly relevant to Sanatana's Oweegee project in BC's Golden Triangle. The Hercules and Oweegee projects have several similarities including the use of Dias Geophysical's distributed array deep IP ("DCIP") survey system. Chris has been of significant help to us in targeting the initial drill holes for our upcoming drill program which should start later in July 2024."

Sanatana has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and contractors of the Company to purchase up to 4,650,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before July 9, 2029 and vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder to vest 25% every six months from the date of the grant. Of the options granted, 3,050,000 were awarded to directors and officers of the Company.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 10,100,000 stock options outstanding.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced management team and board of directors. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana's principal project is the Oweegee Dome copper-gold porphyry property which the Company optioned from ArcWest Exploration Inc. (see the Company's news release dated July 21, 2021). The Oweegee Dome copper-gold porphyry property is situated 40 km east of the KSM - Brucejack -Treaty Creek cluster of base and precious metal deposits and is underlain by similar geologic conditions, Stuhini Group (Tiassic age) host rocks, intrusions of the right age, alteration and porphyry style copper - gold - silver - molybdenite mineralization.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements related to the Private Placement, the use of proceeds for the Private Placement, the exploration potential of the Oweegee Dome Project and the drill collar locations, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Sanatana's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "scheduled" "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

