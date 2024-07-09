Sego Resources Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, July 9, 2024 - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) (OTC Pink: SGOZF) ("Sego" or "the Company") has accepted the resignation of Sven Gollan from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Gollan felt that he could not fulfill his duties as a director of Sego in the manner which he would like due to the extensive demands on his time as CEO of Teako Minerals Corp. Sven will maintain contact with Sego as a friend to and investor in the Company.

The Board of Directors of Sego has appointed Mr. Paul McGroary to the board and welcomes his input. Mr. McGroary is an active director of Ontario based VMS Copper Zinc explorer Copper Lake Resources Ltd. Paul has broad business experience and over the last thirty years has been involved with a broad range of public and private companies spanning mining exploration, oil and marketing technology sectors.

The directors of Sego welcome Mr. McGroary to the board and wish Sven success in his efforts to further advance Teako Minerals Corp.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO (604) 682-2933

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

