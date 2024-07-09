SSR Mining to Announce Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results on July 31, 2024

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces the date for its second quarter 2024 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.
News release containing second quarter 2024 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after markets close.
Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 5:00 pm EDT.
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) 763-8274 All other callers: +1 (412) 717-9224 Webcast: ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events
The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0747 All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0747
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709625132/en/
Contact
SSR Mining:
SSR Mining Inc. E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046
To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!