SSR Mining to Announce Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results on July 31, 2024

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") announces the date for its second quarter 2024 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

News release containing second quarter 2024 consolidated financial results: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after markets close.

Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 5:00 pm EDT.

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) 763-8274

All other callers: +1 (412) 717-9224

Webcast: ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0747

All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0747

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

Contact

SSR Mining:



SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (888) 338-0046

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.