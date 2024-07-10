Arbor Metals Completes Phase 2B Sampling Program at Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Phase 2B exploration program at its wholly-owned Jarnet Lithium Project in the Corvette Lake Lithium Camp, central Quebec.

The Phase 2B program focused on rock sampling activities conducted at the southern extent of the Jarnet 2 block, strategically positioned adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' primary exploration area. Utilizing advanced LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectrometer) technology, Arbor's exploration team collected a total of 115 samples from 46 channels, ranging from 0.55 meters to 4.0 meters in length. These samples were extracted from high-priority pegmatites identified during the June 2024 program, as well as from several newly discovered, previously untested dykes. Additionally, 12 core holes totaling 5.59 meters were completed using man-portable Shaw drills to further enhance the dimension and geometry of pegmatite dykes. All samples collected during this program have been shipped to ALS laboratories for comprehensive analysis.

During the exploration program, Arbor also expanded its investigation into a prominent molybdenite showing initially observed in 2022. Referred to as the Mo Zone, the mineralization was observed over a strike length of about 162 metres. The mineralization is composed of multiple quartz veins hosting coarse grain molybdenite flakes. Preliminary assessments suggest the Mo Zone spans at least 15 meters in width, being sub-vertical and strikes approximately 330 degrees, indicating significant mineralization potential.

Arbor remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible resource development and sustainable exploration practices. By adhering to industry-leading environmental standards and fostering positive relationships with local stakeholders, Arbor aims to create long-term value while minimizing its environmental footprint.

Martin Demers, PGeo, registered in the Province of Québec (ogq No. 770), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43 101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.

The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.



Kemlee Lake Lithium is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.

