SouthGobi Announces Date of Special Meeting; and the Record Date

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2024 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated November 11, 2022, August 30, 2023, October 13, 2023, November 17, 2023, January 19, 2024, March 19, 2024, April 22, 2024, April 30, 2024, May 13, 2024 and May 17, 2024 (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcements.

The Company announces that a special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") will convene on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (i.e. Thursday, August 29, 2024, in Hong Kong), for the purpose of seeking approval of the March 2024 Deferral Agreement, the April 2024 Deferral Agreement and the Convertible Debenture Amendment and the transaction contemplated thereunder, from the Independent Shareholders.

The record date for the determination of the Shareholders who are entitled to receive the notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 (the "Record Date"). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to attend the Special Meeting and cast votes if his or her shares carry voting rights.

The management proxy circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the March 2024 Deferral Agreement, the April 2024 Deferral Agreement and the Convertible Debenture Amendment; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) the recommendations from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; and (iv) the notice of the Special Meeting, will be published on the websites of the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.southgobi.com), and despatched to shareholders of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws on or before August 6, 2024.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu

Chief Executive Officer

Office: +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

+852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

Website: www.southgobi.com

