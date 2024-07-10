Sanu Gold Announces New Drilling Results from its Bantabaye Permit

Vancouver, July 10, 2024 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drilling results from its Bantabaye project ("Bantabaye" or the "Permit") in Guinea, West Africa. The Permit, which lies on the western margin of Guinea's prolific Siguiri Basin, is located approximately 50 km1 south of the multi-million once Lefa Gold Mine and 80 km north of the multi-million-ounce Bankan Gold Project2.

Highlights:

Significant Gold intercepts obtained including: 14 m of 1.94 g/t Au including 1m of 29.89 g/t Au in BANT-RC--048 14 m of 1.50 g/t Au in BANT--RC--031 3m of 9.86 g/t Au including 1m of 26.35 g/t Au in BANT--RC--036 12 m of 1.00 g/t Au in BANT--RC--033 11 m of 1.20 g/t Au in BANT--RC--035



A total of 6,060m in 47 RC drill holes completed across four targets.

At Target 2, the felsic rock hosting the gold mineralization has been intercepted over 500 m strike length and to a vertical depth of up to 120m.

Target 2 gold mineralization is open both downdip and laterally to the east and west of the drilled area.

New high-priority targets are being developed at Daina and Diguifara to be drill tested in H2 of 2024.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO commented: "Drilling at Bantabaye confirmed that the mineralization at Target 2 is consistent along at least 500m of strike, where it remains open laterally and down dip. With the wet season now underway the Company will focus on testing highly prospective new targets at its Daina and Diguifara projects, which are more accessible during this time. The results and data obtained from the drilling at Bantabaye will be evaluated and interpreted for further follow-up work."

Program details

Target 2

A total of 3,330m was drilled in 29 RC holes on eight 50m spaced lines at Target 2 (Figures 1 to 3, Table 1), with the objective of testing the downdip and lateral extension of high-grade gold mineralization intercepted in previous drill holes including 15m of 11.4 g/t Au in BANT-RC-002 (See Sanu Gold news release dated May 17, 2023).

Drilling has delineated an east-west trending moderately south dipping gold mineralized structure at Target 2. Highlights from the new drilling results include:

BANT-RC-048: 14 m of 1.94 g/t Au from 18 m including 1 m of 29.89 g/t Au from 29 m

BANT-RC-031: 14 m of 1.5 g/t Au from 74 m including 1 m of 8.12 g/t Au from 74 m

BANT-RC-033: 12 m of 1.00 g/t Au from 20 m

BANT-RC-035: 11 m of 1.20 g/t Au from 52 m

BANT-RC-036: 3m of 9,86 g/t Au from 105m

BANT-RC-037: 9 m of 1.02 g/t Au from 99 m

BANT-RC-039: 31 m of 0.61 g/t Au from 82 m

BANT-RC-050: 8 m of 1.35 g/t Au from 56 m including 1 m of 9.05 g/t Au from 63 m

BANT-RC-036: 3 m of 9.86 g/t Au from 105 m including 1 m of 26.35 g/t Au from 105 m

BANT-RC-034: 2 m of 7.11 g/t Au from 29 m Including 1 m of 13.12 g/t Au from 30 m

BANT-RC-052: 1 m of 25.19 g/t Au from 103 m

The gold mineralization at Target 2 is controlled by the east-west striking and moderately south dipping Bantabaye Thrust Fault (Figures 1, and 3) and entirely hosted withing a felsic unit. This fault can be traced over 6 km of strike length. The hanging wall of the fault is occupied by a volcaniclastic sequence and the footwall sedimentary unit. A deformed and altered felsic and mafic unit with a well-developed shear fabric occupy the fault zone between the volcaniclastic sequence and the sedimentary unit.

Interpretation of the geological and structural data, with the gold mineralization intercepted in the RC drilling, suggest that the gold mineralization at Target 2 is associated with the strongly silicified and hydrothermally altered felsic intrusive at the sheared contact with a foliated mafic unit. The altered felsic intrusive is deformed by the Bantabaye Thrust Fault and contains quartz vein stockworks and breccias, along with pervasive disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite. The felsic intrusive rock is the main host of the gold mineralization (Figures 2 and 3). Key alteration associated with the mineralization consists of silicification and associated pyrite and arsenopyrite. Drilling shows that oxidation extends to a vertical depth of approximately 25m.

Both the felsic intrusive and mafic unit, as well as the higher-grade mineralization below the sheared felsic intrusive contact, have been extensively mined by artisanal workers, with free gold recovered from both oxidized and unoxidized rocks. The IP survey completed prior to drilling traces this structure from Target 1 in the west to Target 2, 3,7 and Target 8 in the east, a distance of over 4km.

The drilling program has traced the gold mineralization at Target 2 for at least 500m (Figures 1 and 2) where previous intercepts included 15m of 11.4 g/t Au in BANT-RC-002 (See Sanu Gold news release dated May 17, 2023). Results demonstrate that the gold mineralization is open to the east and the west and can be traced from the resistivity/ chargeability anomaly for over 1.2 km (Figures 3 and 4). This mineralization is also open downdip.

Figure 1: Bantabaye 2024 Drill collars, 2023 Drill Collars, surface gold anomalies, interpreted structures and artisanal gold workings over IP chargeability map.



Figure 2: Target 2 drill collars, traces, key intercepts and geology interpreted from drilling and projected to surface.



Figure 3: Bantabaye Target 2 cross section A-A' showing geological and structural features, RC drill hole traces and gold mineralization.



Figure 4: Bantabaye Target 2 cross section B-B' showing geological and structural features, RC drill hole traces and gold mineralization.



Target 7

A total of 2530m in sixteen RC holes have been drilled at Target 7. The program tested an 800m strike segment of the Bantabaye Thrust at Targets 3 and 7, as traced by the IP responses and surface geochemistry. Immediately to the north of the structure recent trenching returned results of 80m of 1.46 g/t Au, including 7m of 4.1 g/t Au and 3m of 8.43 g/t Au in Trench BANT-TR05 (see Sanu March 07, 2024 News Release) from a south dipping felsic unit, adjacent to a large artisanal mining area.

The RC drill holes intercepted the same structure and lithology as the drilling at Target 2, but the mafic unit was absent. The hanging wall is occupied by the volcaniclastic unit that overlies a felsic unit which in turn locally alternates with meter-thick layers of the sedimentary unit. The footwall rock is composed of the sedimentary unit. The felsic intrusive at this location shows weaker deformation and hydrothermal alteration compared to the felsic intrusive that hosts the gold mineralization at Target 2. Pyrite is locally present and arsenopyrite is typically absent. At Target 2 arsenopyrite shows a strong correlation with the gold mineralization.

A review and re-interpretation of the available data and latest drilling is underway by the Company's geologists to evaluate the next steps at Targets 3 and 7.

Target 1

A total of 100m in one RC hole was drilled at Target 1 to test an east-west trending resistivity/ chargeability anomaly obtained from the IP geophysical survey. This anomaly is interpreted as the western extension of the gold structure intercepted at Target 2. The single hole completed at Target 1 returned no significant values. The felsic intrusive was not intercepted. This target is under review for future follow-up.

Target 8

A total of 100m in one RC hole was drilled at Target 8 to test an east-west trending resistivity/ chargeability anomaly obtained from the IP geophysical survey and large gold anomaly in an auger hole previously drilled by the Company. This anomaly is interpreted as the eastern extension of the gold structure intercepted at Target 7. The single hole completed at Target 8 returned no significant values. The felsic intrusive was not intercepted. This target is under review for future follow-up.

Discussion and Next Steps

Bantabaye - Evaluation of drill results

The 2024 drill program at Bantabaye Target 2 returned encouraging gold grades and widths along the tested strike length and depths. The gold mineralization is hosted within a sheared felsic unit that has been intercepted along a strike of over 500m and is open laterally and downdip. Additional step out drilling is required to fully evaluate the mineralized structure. The Company will interpret and assess the drill results over the wet season to determine a follow up program at Bantabaye for H1 2025 when the site will be easily accessible again for heavy machinery and drill rigs.

Daina and Diguifara - Extension of IP program and Air Core programs planned for H2 2024

The Company is planning additional IP geophysics at untested targets at Daina and Diguifara from late September onwards, when the wet season is coming to an end, prior to potential drill testing. Focus will be on initial testing at its untested targets on Daina and Diguifara as well as follow up drilling on potential extensions to previously discovered mineralization at Daina.

Table 1: Bantabaye 2024 RC drill hole drill intercepts (Targets 2).

RESULTS OF THE 2024 DRILLING PROGRAM AT BANTABAYE

Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM Length Azimuth Dip Intercept Interval From Area (m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) BANT-RC-029 357 999 1 253 075 100 030 -60 0.3 5 24 Target 2 0.5 14 39 including 1 3 48 BANT-RC-030 358 026 1 253 062 100 030 -60 0.38 1 38 Target 2 0.33 22 46 BANT-RC-031 358 049 1 253 041 102 030 -60 1.56 3 66 Target 2 1.5 14 74 including 8.12 1 74 and 2.5 2 85 BANT-RC-032 357 985 1 253 111 60 360 -60 0.37 1 3 Target 2 0.95 5 17 including 2.86 1 17 BANT-RC-033 358 059 1 253 100 60 030 -60 1 12 20 Target 2 including 3.98 1 23 0.63 5 38 including 1.13 2 38 BANT-RC-034 358 117 1 253 109 70 360 -60 0.34 24 0 Target 2 including 1.2 2 22 7.11 2 29 including 13.12 1 30 BANT-RC-035 358 124 1 253 060 108 360 -60 0.37 1 32 Target 2 0.6 3 38 including 1.06 1 38 1.2 11 52 including 2.89 4 53 1.22 2 78 BANT-RC-036 358 120 1 253 010 150 360 -60 0.44 1 79 Target 2 0.23 4 85 0.82 3 98 including 1 1 98 9.86 3 105 including 26.35 1 105 BANT-RC-037 358 060 1 252 990 150 360 -60 1.02 9 99 Target 2 including 2.89 1 106 0.33 1 114 0.31 7 119 BANT-RC-038 358 010 1 252 976 194 030 -60 0.71 1 114 Target 2 0.57 5 119 including 1.33 1 122 0.36 1 136 0.78 6 119 including 2.15 1 122 BANT-RC-039 357 995 1 253 014 150 030 -60 0.37 6 72 Target 2 0.61 31 82 1.51 4 85 BANT-RC-040 357 988 1 253 011 150 360 -60 1.15 1 79 Target 2 including 1.17 4 95 3.55 1 97 1 5 103 BANT-RC-041 357 966 1 253 007 150 30 -60 0.51 6 78 Target 2 including 1.01 1 78 0.33 2 90 0.92 4 99 including 2.32 1 100 0.54 10 107 including 1.15 1 109 BANT-RC-042 357 989 1 253 066 108 360 -60 0.57 8 26 Target 2 including 1.1 2 30 0.82 3 49 including 1.18 1 50 0.67 4 57 including 1.13 1 57 BANT-RC-043 357 935 1 253 122 060 360 -60 0.92 1 10 Target 2 BANT-RC-044 357 943 1 253 069 090 360 -60 0.69 3 44 Target 2 0.67 3 51 BANT-RC-045 357 938 1 253 022 138 360 -60 0.33 1 81 Target 2 0.57 1 85 0.74 1 89 0.44 3 94 BANT-RC-046 357 895 1 253 023 132 360 -60 0.42 1 83 Target 2 0.73 6 89 2.63 1 94 BANT-RC-047 357 887 1 253 076 090 360 -60 0.75 2 52 Target 2 1.12 1 53 BANT-RC-048 357 887 1 253 126 076 360 -60 1.94 14 18 Target 2 including 29.89 1 29 BANT-RC-049 357 840 1 253 127 084 360 -60 0.25 8 3 Target 2 0.53 1 20 1.1 6 27 BANT-RC-050 357 840 1 253 074 114 360 -60 0.48 1 41 Target 2 1.35 8 56 including 9.05 1 63 BANT-RC-051 357 835 1 253 021 186 360 -60 0.41 1 41 Target 2 1.14 6 95 including 5.2 1 99 BANT-RC-052 358 170 1 253 018 170 360 -60 0.41 1 64 Target 2 0.33 1 76 25.19 1 103 BANT-RC-053 358 170 1 253 067 114 360 -60 0.59 1 24 Target 2 0.62 3 59 BANT-RC-054 358 170 1 253 116 070 360 -60 0.37 1 20 Target 2 BANT-RC-055 358 220 1 253 077 114 360 -60 1.52 5 57 Target 2 including 6.12 1 61 BANT-RC-056 358 220 1 253 127 070 360 -60 0.33 1 13 Target 2 BANT-RC-057 358 220 1 253 028 170 360 -60 NS Target 2 BANT-RC-058 359 191 1 252 745 162 360 -60 0.85 2 0 Target 3-7 0.41 1 108 0.40 1 125 0.32 1 142 BANT-RC-059 359 191 1 252 795 150 360 -60 0.53 3 22 Target 3-7 0.31 1 55 BANT-RC-060 359 191 1 252 845 105 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-061 359 281 1 252 770 200 360 -60 6.02 1 195 Target 3-7 BANT-RC-062 359 282 1 252 724 209 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-063 359 346 1 252 720 240 360 -60 0.73 2 46 Target 3-7 BANT-RC-064 359 359 1 252 759 195 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-065 359 338 1 252 813 126 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-066 359 040 1 252 910 108 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-067 359 040 1 252 869 140 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-068 359 443 1 252 799 96 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-069 359 439 1 252 761 140 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-070 359 442 1 252 695 246 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-071 358 847 1 253 014 125 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-072 358 848 1 252 958 200 360 -60 NS Target 3-7 BANT-RC-073 357 388 1 252 969 100 360 -60 NS Target 1 BANT-RC-074 360 595 1 252 351 100 360 -60 NS Target 8 BANT-RC-075 359 319 1 253 091 88 180 -50 5.58 1 8 Target 3-7

RESULTS OF PREVIOUS DRILLING PROGRAM AT BANTABAYE

Target 2 Hole ID X-UTM Y-UTM News Release Length Azimuth Dip Intercept Interval From (m) (o) (o) (g/t Au) (m) (m) BANT-RC-001 358,08 1,253,118 56 30 -60 0.8 4 12 May 17, 2023 including 1.4 1 13 & 1.3 1 15 BANT-RC-002 358,068 1,253,066 90 30 -60 11.4 15 35 May 17, 2023 including 41.2 4 36 including 114 1 38 & 0.5 12 56 including 1.6 1 56 BANT-RC-003 358,039 1,253,018 150 30 -60 2.0 12 83 May 17, 2023 including 6.8 1 83 & 5.0 1 94 & 0.7 1 104 BANT-RC-004 358 039 1 253 018 150 030 -60 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-005 358 018 1 253 099 100 030 -60 0.7 3 11 June 5, 2023 including 1.26 1 11 BANT-RC-006 357 988 1 253 048 150 030 -60 0.56 2 56 June 5, 2023 0.90 17 63 including 2.57 2 64 & 2.78 1 72 Target 3 BANT-RC-007 358 972 1 253 256 105 010 -60 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-008 358 970 1 253 211 106 010 -60 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-009 358 970 1 253 211 106 010 -60 1.44 13 23 June 5, 2023 including 5.10 1 28 & 4.90 1 32 BANT-RC-010 359 024 1 253 244 106 010 -60 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-011 359 015 1 253 192 116 010 -60 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-012 359 013 1 253 141 165 010 -60 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-028 358 961 1 253 107 120 010 -55 NSV July 27, 2023 Target 4 BANT-RC-020 359 874 1 253 165 100 300 -55 0.30 1 1 June 5, 2023 Target 7 BANT-RC-013 359 270 1 253 165 110 300 -55 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-014 359 316 1 253 132 131 300 -55 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-015 359 196 1 253 092 105 300 -55 0.55 13 2 June 5, 2023 including 1.2 1 12 BANT-RC-016 359 236 1 253 067 100 300 -55 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-017 359 284 1 253 044 101 300 -55 0.73 4 1 June 5, 2023 1.3 6 6 BANT-RC-018 359 300 1 252 979 106 300 -55 0.52 13 1 June 5, 2023 0.42 4 22 BANT-RC-019 359 348 1 252 957 105 300 -55 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-021 359 355 1 253 093 171 300 -55 NSV June 5, 2023 BANT-RC-022 359 376 1 252 899 71 300 -55 0.87 13 1 June 5, 2023 including 1.65 3 6 3.47 1 56 BANT-RC-023 359 183 1 252 986 90 030 -55 0.91 9 3 July 27, 2023 including 1.55 1 4 2.11 2 7 BANT-RC-024 359 285 1 252 905 125 030 -55 NSV July 27, 2023 BANT-RC-025 359 336 1 252 898 125 030 -55 0.44 9 15 July 27, 2023 BANT-RC-026 359 264 1 252 968 138 030 -55 0.63 4 21 July 27, 2023 including 1.1 1 22 BANT-RC-027 359 330 1 252 971 125 030 -55 0.44 8 15 July 27, 2023 BANT-RC-028 358 961 1 253 107 120 010 -55 NSV BANT-TR-005 359 318 1 252 956 124 010 0 1.46 80 including 4.1 7 March 7, 2024 and 8.43 3

Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to determine the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3 m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. Results for holes BANT-RC-001 to BANT-RC-0028 previously released.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Samples from Target 2 were analyzed using ''Fire Assay FA450'' at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali ("BVML"). BVML is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold. Samples From Targets 3, 4 and 7 were analyzed using Fire Assay FAA505 at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali ("SGS"). SGS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold

Located within Guinea's Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits. The Company is targeting multi-million-ounce gold deposits and has discovered high grade gold mineralization in the inaugural drill programs at both Bantabaye and Daina. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting in West Africa.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

