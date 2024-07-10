Big Gold Collects 11.4 g/t Gold Surface Sample at East Divide as Part of Ongoing Field Program at Tabor Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario

Toronto, July 10, 2024 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce another high-grade gold surface sampling result at the East Divide area as part of the Phase 2 Exploration program at the Tabor Project in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario (Figure 1).

The Tabor Project Phase 2 exploration was conducted over a 7.5-kilometre strike length along the major regional trend and included surface exploration, re-logging and sampling of historic drill core as well as an Induced Polarization survey that was designed to define potential areas with more abundant sulphide mineralization which often accompanies gold mineralization in the area. Big Gold most recently completed another round of surface exploration on the East Divide property and has now compiled excellent data to support drilling locations along the property.

East Divide Surface Sampling

The Company's technical team recently collected several samples proximal to a surface bulk sample at the site of reported historical work completed at East Divide. At this site, it was reported that prospector Knut Kuhner carried out trenching, sampling, and milling of 47 tons of gold mineralized material. The recent high-grade sample was collected at the edge of the excavated area and consisted of quartz vein material with trace sulphides and graded 11.4 g/t Au. Table 1 below provides the sample's location and assay information, and Figure 2 shows a map of the sample location. The other 9 samples collected in June returned gold values less than 0.025 g/t gold.

Table 1: Tabor Surface Sampling Result TBFS-001.

Field ID Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Station Type Rock Type Au (g/t) TBFS-24-001 F370102 696276 5393617 493 Outcrop Quartz Vein 11.4

Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold, remarked: "Our technical team completed another round of surface exploration at Tabor, and we have compiled an excellent database to support where we believe drilling will bring us exploration discovery success on the property. We have identified gold mineralization at various locations on the property, our base line exploration efforts continue to outline gold potential along the identified gold trend and is consistent with the areas of success of our high-profile neighbours. In this gold price environment, we feel we are primed for major value creation in our next step of exploration efforts."

Planned Maiden Drill Program

The Company is currently planning to drill a minimum of 1,500 metres in its inaugural drill program at Tabor, which shares a similar geological setting seen both on Goldshore's Moss Gold Project to the west, and to the east along the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, including Delta Resources Ltd.'s Delta-1 Project.

Goldshore's Moss Gold Project hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t.

Previously Reported Surface Sampling Results from Phase 2 Exploration

Sample Number Easting (m) Northing (m)

Target Name Au (g/t) UTM NAD83 Zone 15N 260831 696239 5393627 Contact Trench 2.98 260832 696242 5393625 Contact Trench 0.23 260834 696273 5393619 Contact Trench 1.87 260835 696276 5393613 Contact Trench 0.25 260836 696257 5393620 Contact Trench 0.35 260838 689705 5392059 West End 0.57 260840 696977 5393972 East Tabor 1.47

**All sample values are from grab samples which by their nature, are not representative of overall gold grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the table above. The 7 samples above are part of a suite of 40 samples collected and assayed. Assay values for the samples not reported ranged from trace to approximately 0.2 g/t gold.

Figure 1: Tabor Project in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt with Regional Claim Holders

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/216039_015f71a7d408f8b9_001full.jpg

Figure 2: East Divide Surface Sample Location Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/216039_015f71a7d408f8b9_002full.jpg

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east, along trend of Goldshore's Moss Lake gold deposit that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t* and Tabor is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta-1 Project ("Delta-1")* (Technical Report filed March 21, 2024 www.goldshoreresources.com).

Gold mineralization on the Project is, at least in part, associated with quartz veins, shearing and more abundant sulphides. Geological and mineralization characteristics at Tabor are similar to those found on some of the neighbouring properties, including Goldshore's Moss Lake project where a recent drill hole intersected 2.17 g/t gold over 50.35 m and at the Delta-1, where Delta Resources Limited recently (March 1, 2024) reported a drill intercept of 15.94 g/t gold over 10 m.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and confirms he has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types, mineralization or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the company's project and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

Sample Preparation & Analysis

All surface samples collected are recorded with GPS locations, described, and placed in sample bags secured with zip ties with unique sample IDs. The samples were delivered to AGAT Laboratories facility in Thunder Bay, ON for preparation and analysis. A description of the sample preparation and analysis methods are listed below:

Samples were crushed to 75% passing 2mm, split to 250g.

Samples were pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns.

Gold analysis was carried out by 50g fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (AGAT method code 202-551). All gold results above 10 g/t Au were analyzed by 50g fire assay with gravimetric finish (AGAT method code 202-564).

All samples were also analyzed using the metal package by 4-acid digest, with an ICP-OES finish (Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectroscopy), AGAT method code 201-070.

A minimum of two Big Gold personnel were included in the assay certificate distribution emails.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

