Temas Resources Appoints Michel Lebeuf as General Counsel

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2024 - Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that Michel Lebeuf has been appointed to the newly created role of General Counsel effective immediately.

Mr. Lebeuf currently serves as the managing partner of Lebeuf Legal and acts and has previously acted as director and officer for many listed issuers on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. A seasoned corporate finance and securities attorney, Mr. Lebeuf has developed an expertise in securities law, particularly in the areas of natural resources, institutional and corporate financing, and public and private mergers and acquisitions.

"Michel brings to the role a wealth of experience having served in senior roles for many publicly listed issuers in addition to his long successful career in securities law, especially in the natural resources sector," said Tim Fernback, CEO of Temas Resources. "His local knowledge will be an invaluable resource for our leadership team and we're very excited to welcome Michel to Temas."

Mr. Lebeuf holds a degree in Political Sciences (international relations) and a Civil Law degree from the Université de Montréal (UDM). His professional memberships include the Bar of Quebec (Barreau du Québec), Montreal section.

"I am honoured to join Temas and looking forward to contributing to the Company's continued success as it continues to advance its Québec assets," said Mr. Lebeuf.

Mr. Lebeuf's appointment underscores Temas' commitment to Québec and fostering growth and opportunities in the local economy as the Company seeks to advance the La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects located in the province.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

or

KIN Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

tmas@kincommunications.com

