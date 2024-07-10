Golden Share Amends Band-Ore Property Options Agreement with Delta Resources Limited

Toronto, July 10, 2024 - Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended the option agreement with Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta") announced on May 23, 2024, in which the Company has granted an option to Delta to earn a 100% interest in the Band-Ore property (the "Property" or "Band-Ore"). The objective of the amendment is to fix the absolute maximum number of shares that could possibly be issued by Delta to Golden Share by fixing the minimum price per share that Delta would issue as part of the agreement. The minimum price of the Delta shares was therefore fixed at $0.075 for a maximum possible issuance of 9,333,333 shares that could be issued to Golden Share.

The Property is located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 2,115 hectares and comprises 16 patented mining claims, one mining claim lease, and 109 staked mining claims in Hagey and Conacher Townships of Ontario.

Agreement Details: In order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property, the Company is required to make aggregate cash and security payments to Golden Share in the amount of $2,000,000 as below:

On signing: $100,000 in cash Anniversary 1: $150,000 in cash and $100,000 in Delta shares Anniversary 2: $150,000 in cash and $100,000 in Delta shares Anniversary 3: $200,000 in cash and $100,000 in Delta shares Anniversary 4: $300,000 in cash and $200,000 in Delta shares Anniversary 5: $400,000 in cash and $200,000 in Delta shares

*All share prices are based on 20-day VWAP, with a minimum price of $0.075 per share.

Golden Share will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). Delta will have the option to buyback a 1.0% NSR at anytime for $3M and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1.0% NSR.

If Delta defines a NI 43-101 mineral resource on the property after earn-in, Golden Share will be entitled to a bonus of $500,000 for an estimate of 500,000 gold ounces contained up to 1,000,000 ounces and a bonus of $1,000,000 for an estimate of greater than 1,000,000 contained gold ounces. There are no work commitments on the property.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Wes Roberts, P. Eng., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a mineral exploration company focusing on the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

