U.S. Gold Corp. Proud Sponsor of the 128th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days - July 19-28, 2024

U.S. Gold Corp. is proud to be a Copper Boot sponsor at the world's largest outdoor rodeo in celebration of Cheyenne's authentic western heritage and community roots

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that we will be a proud Copper Boot sponsor of the 128th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days.

This 10-day event features the world's largest outdoor rodeo and has been an important tradition in the region since its founding in 1897. Its activities celebrate the country's rich western heritage, drawing top professionals competing for more than $1 million in prizes, and includes events such as a chuckwagon cook-offs, nightly concerts and a western art show that is among the most prestigious in the Rocky Mountain region.

"This is U.S. Gold's second year running as a Copper Boot sponsor and third year overall of sponsorship of Cheyenne Frontier Days which speaks to our long-term commitment to the region, the local economy and small businesses within the community. Our CK Gold Project continues to align with the mission of the city of Cheyenne as we look to provide significant economic activity for Cheyenne and Laramie County. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of the West which is alive and well here in the Rocky Mountains," said George Bee, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Gold.

In May of this year, U.S. Gold's CK Gold Project received its Mine Operating Permit from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, essentially clearing the major regulatory hurdles towards project development. With proven and probable reserves of 1.01 million ounces of gold and 248 million pounds of copper, average annual production for the CK Gold Project is estimated at 108,500 ounces of gold equivalent over a ten-year mine life, which the Company believes will aid federal and state plans to electrify the automotive industry. Copper is an essential element in renewable energy and electric transmission while gold has long demonstrated its value in preserving wealth and defending against inflation and currency volatility.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

