1844 Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Saskatoon, July 10, 2024 - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathieu Olivier to the board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Olivier will replace Mr. Denis Clement, who had been a board member since 2012.

Holding a bachelor's degree in business administration from Laval University, Mr. Olivier has led a 20-year career in wealth management and financial advisory in Quebec and has a strong history of managing investment in the junior natural resources industry. Mr. Olivier has extensive expertise in entrepreneurship and business development and is also involved in various charitable works, including sitting as the Chairman of Directors of Adaptavie Inc.

"On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to welcome Mr. Oliver. His experience and knowledge of both company and resource development in Quebec will be a great addition to an already strong team. Mr. Olivier, as an independent director, will also serve on the Company's audit committee. Additionally, we wish to thank Mr. Denis Clement on his numerous contributions to 1844 over his tenure with the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors" stated Sylvain Laberge President & CEO of 1844 Resources Inc.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected closings of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement and the receipt of regulatory approval, including approval by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216061