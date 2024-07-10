Q2 Metals Announces $7.5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2024 - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV:QTWO)(OTCQB:QUEXF)(FSE:458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company to raise gross proceeds of up to $7,500,000 (the "Offering") as follows:

Up to 10,800,000 units of Q2 at a price of $0.4625 per unit (the "Charity Units") for gross proceeds of up to $4,995,000. Each Charity Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of Q2 (a "FT Share") and one half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional non-flow-through common share of Q2 at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years;

Up to 1,000,000 units of Q2 at a price of $0.35 per unit (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $350,000. Each FT Unit will consist of one FT Share and one half of one Warrant; and

Up to 8,620,000 units of Q2 at a price of $0.25 per unit (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $2,155,000. Each NFT Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of Q2 and one half of one Warrant.

Gross proceeds from the issuance of the Charity Units and FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), on Q2's lithium projects in Quebec that the Company will renounce to the subscribers pursuant to the Tax Act with an effective date not later than December 31, 2024. Where applicable, gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares from purchasers in Québec will also qualify as "Canadian exploration expense" under the Taxation Act (Québec) and qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" and the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining exploration expenses", under the Taxation Act (Québec). Proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital.

The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, is expected to occur on or about July 31, 2024, and is subject to receipt of acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws or the Exchange Hold Period under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities issuable pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, that includes both its 100-per-cent-owned Mia Lithium Property and the Cisco Lithium Property.

The Cisco lithium property is located approximately 150 km north of Matagami, Que., and comprises 222 mineral claims and is 11,374 ha in size. The property has district-scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and a discovery drill result of 115.4 metres of 1.40 percent lithium oxide (hole CS-23-05), cumulatively in five separate pegmatites.

The Company's exploration advancement at its 8,668-hectare flagship Mia lithium property is focused on the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia trend which is host to both the Mia 1 and Mia 2 lithium occurrences and 11 other mineralized zones along trend.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne Kevin Bottomley Jason McBride President & CEO Director Corporate Communications Alicia@Q2Metals.com Kevin@Q2Metals.com Jason@Q2Metals.com

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

