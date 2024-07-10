Metalla Royalty & Streaming's Major Merger and Production Milestones

Metalla Royalty and Streaming CEO Brett Heath joined Steve Darling from Proactive to discuss recent developments in an interview. Established in 2016, Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Since its inception, Metalla has completed 32 transactions and acquired 102 royalties, amounting to approximately 1.7 million ounces in its portfolio. The company has faced both challenges and opportunities due to fluctuating capital markets and increased interest rates.In December 2023, Metalla executed its largest transaction by merging with another royalty company, Nova, thereby introducing copper as a third metal to its portfolio, alongside gold and silver. This merger was driven by increasing investor demand for copper, given its importance in the green energy transition. The addition of copper assets, known for their longer mine life, is expected to provide sustained growth and cash flow for Metalla. Heath emphasized that the company will continue to focus on gold, silver, and copper, considering them critical in the upcoming commodity cycle.Recently, a significant milestone was achieved with G Mining pouring its first gold bar, signaling the start of production at a major Brazilian gold mine. This mine is expected to become Metalla's most significant cash-flowing asset once it reaches full production. Over the next 12-18 months, several other assets are anticipated to begin production, further enhancing the company's growth and financial stability.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/metalla-royalty-and-streamings-major-merger-and-production-milestones-377302195