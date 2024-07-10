79 Resources Ltd. Closes Financing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Vancouver - 79 Resources Ltd. - CSE:SNR -("79 Resources" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered common share unit financing (the "Unit Financing") by way of the issuance of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Corporation (a "Unit Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") that entitles the Warrant holder, upon further payment to the Corporation, to acquire one additional common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share on any date prior to the date which is 24 months following the closing date of the Unit Financing (see also news releases, 79 Resources Ltd. Announces Financing, dated June 24 2024 and 79 Resources Ltd. Upsizes Financing, dated June 27, 2024).

Closing of the Unit Financing occurred today, July 10, 2024.

The Units issued under the Unit Financing remain subject to final regulatory approval and shall be bound by a four-month and one-day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada. Proceeds from the Unit Financing will be used for working capital purposes.

There were no finder's fees paid by the Corporation in the Unit Financing.

Following completion of the Unit Financing, the Corporation has 24,236,400 common shares issued and outstanding.

About 79 Resources Ltd. - CSE:SNR

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources currently holds the Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

The Corporation is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in public filings made by the Corporation, such public filings available through SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), as well as through the Corporation's Disclosure Hall located on the CSE website (https://thecse.com/listings/79-resources-ltd/#disclosure).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws.

