Jervois presents at U.S. House Select Committee roundtable

11 July 2024 - (Australia) Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) advises its Executive General Manager - Commercial, Mr. Wayde Yeoman, presented at a United States ("U.S.") House of Representatives roundtable in Washington D.C. earlier today (U.S. time).

The session was organised by the seven-member Critical Minerals Policy Working Group of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party ("Congressional Committee").

Mr. Yeoman presented to the working group on critical minerals of the Congressional Committee, providing an overview of Jervois' business including its 100% owned Idaho Cobalt Operations (the largest and highest grade confirmed cobalt orebody in the U.S.), the cobalt market and China's participation, critical mineral stockpiling and the Committee's proposal for a Resilient Resource Reserve.

In December 2023, the Committee released legislative recommendations in relation to U.S. relations with China, including cobalt pricing support for domestic American production (see press release "Jervois welcomes U.S. Congressional Select Committee proposal for a reserve to sustain cobalt price", dated 13 December 2023).

The proposed Resilient Resource Reserve is designed to insulate U.S. critical mineral producers, including cobalt, from Chinese induced price volatility and manipulation.

