ST. LOUIS, July 11, 2024 - Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790. No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com. Following the live event, a replay will be available on the site.

Arch's second quarter 2024 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on July 25 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-second-quarter-2024-results-on-july-25-302194318.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.