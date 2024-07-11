NOA Lithium Announces Additional Warrant Exercises For $1,078,550

BUENOS AIRES, July 11, 2024 - NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSX-V:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 1, 2023, November 3, 2023 and April 1, 2024 Press Releases disclosing certain warrant exercises, the Company is pleased to announce that senior management and certain directors, and founding shareholders of the Company that hold common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.20 per common share of the Company (the "Warrants") have exercised 5,392,750 Warrants to provide the Company with $1,078,550 in cash, and this cash has been and is being used to continue the progress and development of the Company and for general corporate working capital (the "Warrant Exercise").

Management and existing founding shareholder participation in the Warrant Exercise is indicative of their continued commitment and endorsement of the Company.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Rubacha, states: "We are convinced Rio Grande is a robust project to be developed. The recently filed 43-101 technical report updating the resource estimate is a strong indicator of the potential of this project and we believe our continued development will unlock additional value of this project. The capital commitment made by all senior management, as well as the support of our founding shareholders, is indicative of our confidence in the upside potential of the project and the Company".

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire and develop assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by industry leaders. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars (Rio Grande, Arizaro, Salinas Grandes) and a total portfolio of approximately 100,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

