Vital Battery Metals Provides Update on Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Program at its Flagship Sting Copper Project

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2024 - Vital Battery Metals Inc. ("Vital" or the "Company") (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O), is pleased to provide an update on Phase 1 of its exploration work at the company's Sting Copper Project ("Project" or "Sting"), located in western Newfoundland. Surface exploration work was managed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., it included geologic mapping, rock and soil geochemical surveys, and prospecting during a three week period in May and June of 2024. Exploration targeted areas adjacent to known high-grade copper mineralization at both Jumbo (9.0% Cu across 9.1m) and Red Lode (2.5% Cu across 1.8m) (Assessment File 012G/08/0002), as well as the underexplored North Sting claim block (see company news release, April 23, 2024).



Summer 2024 Exploration Summary

Prospecting/Grab Sampling

43 grab samples (38 outcrops, 5 boulders), including sulphide-bearing samples associated with silicification in previously undocumented areas (Fig. 1-2).

Massive sulphide was found to outcrop in Jumbo Brook and on strike with the Jumbo showing; suggesting a potential 200+ meter trend of sulphide-bearing mineralization (Fig. 1).

Channel Sampling*

Eight channels totalling 11.64 meters in length and 25 individual samples cut in both massive sulphide outcrops and quartz-carbonate, pyrite-bearing veins from the drainage southeast of Red Lode (Fig. 1).

A 1+ meter interval of massive sulphide was identified in Jumbo Brook (Fig. 3).

Soil Sampling

449 soil samples obtained from the North Sting claim block, targeting areas near the Gregory River Fault and nearby mafic volcanics associated with VMS-style mineralization in the Jumbo-Lode claim block.

134 soil samples collected from the Jumbo-Sting claim block, east of the Jumbo showing, to define the extent of Jumbo, and in an underexplored section near the Gregory River area.

*Where unit orientations were available, channel samples were collected perpendicular to the mineralization so as to represent true thickness.

Adrian Lamoureux, Vital's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "The initial results from this year's work demonstrate the Project's exceptional potential to host significant Cu-Au VMS Style Mineralization. We look forward to further developing the Jumbo-Lode area in the upcoming months through our IP survey and drilling, while eagerly awaiting assay results from the summer work."

Upcoming Work:

Phase 1 exploration will continue with a ~13 line-km IP survey and associated line cutting (see company news release, April 23, 2024), which will be completed in late July and early August of 2024. The Company has engaged Eastern Geophysics Ltd., a geophysical company based nearby in Corner Brook, NL and with experience in the area, to conduct the survey. Induced polarization (IP) surveys are commonly used to detect the occurrence of sulphide rich ore bodies at depth and the survey is expected to help the Company refine its current geological model for massive sulphide occurrences within the property.

All soil, grab, and channel samples have been submitted for geochemical analysis to SGS Canada Inc.'s Grand Falls-Windsor division. Analytical results, along with field observations and IP survey data, will guide a 1000+ meter drill program anticipated to begin in September 2024.

Figure 1: Sting Copper Project 2024 Rock Samples. Inset picture shows the 200-meter distance separating the Jumbo showing and the massive sulphide in Jumbo Brook (Fig. 3). Dashed red line encircles a series of newly discovered pyrite bearing, silicified boulders and outcrops (Fig. 2).

Figure 2: Strongly silicified and sulphide rich samples east of Gregory River in the Jumbo-Lode claim block





Figure 3: Massive sulphide bearing channel sample C00212075 from Jumbo Brook, 200m northwest of the Jumbo showing

References:

All assessment file data referenced above can be sourced at the following Newfoundland and Labrador web link: https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All samples were collected in the field using a hammer and chisel with channels cut using a portable saw. Locations were obtained using a tablet or GPS-enabled cell phone with samples placed in pre-labelled sample bags. Samples were securely transported by field staff to SGS Canada's laboratory in Grand-Falls Windsor, Newfoundland for sample preparation (SGS code PRP89 for rocks, PRP104 for soils). Soil samples will be analyzed for a 49-element suite including Au using an aqua regia digest and ICP-MS finish under SGS code GE_ARM3V25. Rock samples will be analyzed for a 55-element suite using sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-AES/ICP-MS finishes under code SGS code GE_ICM90A50 which combines codes GE_ICP90A50 & GE_IMS90A50, as well as for Au under code GE_FAA30V5. Appropriate OREAS standards were added to soil and rock samples with a quartz blank added to the latter. These QAQC samples will be supplemented by internal lab QAQC analyses.

Management cautions that prospecting surface rock samples and associated assays, as discussed herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled. In addition, assay results from the exploration program have not yet been received and may change the interpretation of exploration results.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and reviewed by Alexander Timofeev, Ph.D., Project Geologist of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a registered P.Geo in Quebec and Newfoundland, Canada.

The analytical results discussed in this document are historical. A Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate these results in accordance with NI 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, Vital Battery Metals Inc. nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property's potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration's Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario. The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium's Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech's Georgia Lake Deposit.

For more information, visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com.

