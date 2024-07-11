Dynasty Gold Commences 4,000 Meters Drilling at Thundercloud

Summary

Drilling consists of up to 4,000 meters of core drilling to extend the known high-grade mineralization of up to 73.5 meters at 8.42 g/t gold (including 1.5 meters of 246 g/t gold) in Hole DP22-03, and 12 meters at 11.0 g/t including (1.5 meters of 62.5 g/t) in Hole DP23-04 over the last two years.





Drilling includes preliminary exploratory holes at Pelham West to test the mineralization beneath the historical pits highlighted by LiDAR survey in the fall of 2023.





Priority targets in the West Contact Zone will be test drilled to confirm the previously obtained high-grade trench assays of up to 8.04 g/t gold over 39 meters.

Vancouver, July 11, 2024 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2024 drill program has started on its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

The four thousand meter drill program is planned to test the down-dip extensions to the high-grade gold mineralization ("shoots") in the Pelham Zone first identified by the 2022 and 2023 drilling. The program will also test the western extension to the Pelham Zone as indicated by the recently recognized cluster of historic pits. The assay results will be released as they are available.

Ivy Chong, President and CEO states, "We are excited to commence our third drill program on the Thundercloud property. The success of the last two drill program has given us new data to work with and the confidence to target specific high-grade shoots in this year's drilling. We are looking forward to new assay results that will expand the existing gold resource in grade and in tonnage to update the NI 43-101 resource estimate report."

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker, Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Technical Director of the company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

