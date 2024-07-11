Red Lake Gold Inc. Appoints Vice-President of Exploration

Vancouver - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the incoming appointment of Mr. Jordan Harris as VP, Exploration of Red Lake Gold, with the position commencing on Monday, July 15, 2024.

"Red Lake Gold is excited to welcome our incoming Vice-President of Exploration, Jordan Harris, to the team. As we await laboratory results from our recent field program on a prioritized area at our Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, we are continuing to build-out and strengthen our senior leadership in advance of our expectation of more exploration activity ahead," noted Ryan Kalt, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Mr. Harris is a geoscientist with expertise in spatial analysis of mineral deposits, including their exploration settings. At Red Lake Gold, he will be involved in the planning and oversight of the Corporation's forward-moving exploration programs, as well as assisting with the assemblage of technical information and the preparation of presentation materials for shareholders and project constituents.

He has worked with various junior mineral exploration companies, both publicly traded and privately held, including by way of the successful execution of field operations and geospatial mapping projects. Recent geological work has concentrated on gold and critical mineral exploration in Canada. With experience in multiple gold districts including the Shabandowan and Beardmore-Geraldton greenstone belts of Northwest Ontario, the Abitibi greenstone belts of Quebec/Ontario, the James Bay region of Quebec, the Tintina gold belt in Yukon and the Walker Lake Trend in Nevada, he brings to Red Lake Gold a robust understanding of depositional settings related to precious metals, and particularly gold.

Mr. Harris has managed multiple exploration programs and is expected to enhance the Corporation's exploration activities with a comprehensive set of geological and management skills. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology)(Honours) from the University of Ottawa and is published in the Journal of Geochemical Exploration.

About Red Lake Gold Inc.

Red Lake Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company, traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "RGLD". For more information, please visit www.redlakegold.ca.

The Corporation is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in its public filings, such public filings generally being available, without limitation, through SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Corporation's Disclosure Hall on the CSE website (thecse.com/listings/red-lake-gold-inc/#disclosure).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604.687.2038

Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the Corporation's Whirlwind Jack Gold Project, the timing and/or completion of future exploration work thereon and any results of such exploration work, outcomes related to pending laboratory assays, as well as views and statements regarding the exploration potential of the Whirlwind Jack Gold Project expressed by the Corporation given that same involves forward-looking events and undetermined future circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.