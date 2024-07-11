Generation Uranium Re-Engages APEX Geoscience Ltd. as Technical Consultants to Advance the Yath Uranium Project

Vancouver, July 11, 2024 - Generation Uranium Inc. (the "Company" or "Generation"), (TSXV: GEN) (OTCQB: GENRF) (FRA: W85) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a second professional consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") to provide geological consulting services with respect to the Yath Uranium Project ("Yath") located in Nunavut, Canada. The Agreement broadens the scope of work to be provided by APEX and announced by Generation on June 13, 2024.

As part of the Agreement, APEX will produce 2D GIS and 3D Micromine digital data compilation for Yath. This compilation will integrate publicly filed Nunavut assessment report data specific to Yath and may extend to include digital data for the surrounding areas, notably the historical LAC 50 trend*, where relevant data has been captured in assessment reports associated with current claims.

APEX will also review multiple assessment reports filed from 2007 through 2016 documenting exploration activities primarily conducted by Kivalliq Energy Corporation, alongside earlier efforts by Noranda and Pan Ocean Oil Ltd. where previous drilling data, surface geochemical, DEM and available geophysical products will be analyzed to form a basis for future drill target development in conjunction with 2D GIS.

The anticipated completion time for the phased work detailed above is approximately 30 days, with a proposed deadline of July 22, 2024.

"We are pleased to engage APEX Geoscience with follow-on consultation work, stated Anthony Zelen, Generation CEO. "Their expertise in geophysical data analysis will greatly enhance our understanding of Yath and provide important insights needed to prepare for our expected upcoming drill program in the months ahead."

For additional information on Yath and other company assets, please visit our investor presentation and website.

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo. (L5669), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed the scientific information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

*Mineralization on adjacent Properties or Projects many not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Yath Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Anthony Zelen

President and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony@generationuranium.com

778-388-5258

About Generation Uranium

The Company is a natural resource company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Yath Uranium Project, located in the Territory of Nunavut.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

