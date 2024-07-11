Pegasus Resources CEO Announces Acquisition of Strategic Jupiter Uranium Project
Pegasus Resources' CEO, Chris Timmins, joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that the company has finalized an agreement with KD Prospect to acquire a 100% interest in the Jupiter Project, a strategic uranium project located in Utah. The Jupiter claim group is situated 3 kilometers north of Energy Sands and consists of 48 unpatented claims in sections 10 and 15, Township 21 S, Range 14 E SLPM, Emery County, Utah. The claims are within the Bureau of Land Management and are accessible via a well-maintained service road that connects to the I-70 highway.
Timmins highlighted the acquisition of the Jupiter Project, along with the Energy Sands Project, as a significant opportunity for Pegasus and its investors. The Jupiter Project offers an advanced property with historical drilling data, which will be instrumental in developing a future resource estimate.
The company intends to undertake the necessary work to create a resource estimate in accordance with the current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Their exploration strategy includes twinning historical drill holes, conducting a geological re-log of old drill holes, and defining new drill targets. These activities aim to both expand known resources and discover new mineralization zones, enhancing the project's value and potential.
