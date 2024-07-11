Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Pegasus Resources CEO Announces Acquisition of Strategic Jupiter Uranium Project

16:18 Uhr  |  NewsDirect
Pegasus Resources' CEO, Chris Timmins, joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news that the company has finalized an agreement with KD Prospect to acquire a 100% interest in the Jupiter Project, a strategic uranium project located in Utah. The Jupiter claim group is situated 3 kilometers north of Energy Sands and consists of 48 unpatented claims in sections 10 and 15, Township 21 S, Range 14 E SLPM, Emery County, Utah. The claims are within the Bureau of Land Management and are accessible via a well-maintained service road that connects to the I-70 highway.

Timmins highlighted the acquisition of the Jupiter Project, along with the Energy Sands Project, as a significant opportunity for Pegasus and its investors. The Jupiter Project offers an advanced property with historical drilling data, which will be instrumental in developing a future resource estimate.

The company intends to undertake the necessary work to create a resource estimate in accordance with the current CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Their exploration strategy includes twinning historical drill holes, conducting a geological re-log of old drill holes, and defining new drill targets. These activities aim to both expand known resources and discover new mineralization zones, enhancing the project's value and potential.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

action@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/pegasus-resources-ceo-announces-acquisition-of-strategic-jupiter-uranium-project-110888241

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D7AN
CA70558T2048
www.pegasusresourcesinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap