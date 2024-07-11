Gold Basin Resources Reports Positive Assay Results from Initial Drill Holes at Arizona Project
Gold Basin Resources CEO Colin Smith joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce assay results for the first two reverse-circulation drill holes from the company's ongoing resource expansion and delineation drill campaign at the Gold Basin oxide gold project in Arizona. So far, 5 holes totaling 1,027 meters have been completed out of the planned 3,000-meter program, with the next batch of results anticipated in three weeks.
Smith told Proactive that assay results from resource expansion drilling at Stealth are on par with some of the best oxide gold results to date at the project and showcase the robust nature of the Stealth oxide gold system. In particular, the result from drill hole ST24-026 is highly encouraging, as it confirms the extension of a high-grade oxide gold plunge at depth, which remains open and is to be further tested in this drill program. The results included 138.7 meters at 0.93 g/t Au from 30.5 meters in hole ST24-026 and 82.3 meters at 0.94 g/t Au from 36.6 meters in hole ST24-027.
Smith emphasized that these promising results validate the company's strategy to expand the resource and delineate the high-grade zones within the Gold Basin project. The ongoing drill campaign aims to further define the extent of mineralization and enhance the overall resource estimate, positioning the project for future development. With continued success in the drilling program, Gold Basin Resources remains committed to advancing the project and unlocking its full potential.
