Stallion Uranium Releases Non-Core Richmond Mountain Gold Project

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2024 - Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) announces that they have released the Richmond Mountain gold project (the "Project") back to Bronco Creek Exploration Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: EMX).

The Richmond Mountain project consists of 117 mining claims that cover over 950 hectares at the southern end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, located roughly 1km east of Eureka, NV. The target of the Project was the Paleozoic sedimentary formations or the Graveyard Flats intrusive, first identified from a Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magneto-Tellurics (CSAMT) geophysical survey, which indicated the presence beneath the volcanic cover. A previous company completed a historical 2010 drill hole that reached 1,500 feet and bottomed within the post-mineralized volcanic cover. Stallion conducted a deep penetrating TITAN MT survey in 2023 that outlined the potential for the graveyard flats to begin just past the 1,500-foot depth. Stallion completed a drill hole, RM-24-001 to a depth of 2,282.8 feet, to test the new geophysical results. The upper 673.8 feet comprised colluvium and overburden, followed by a sequence of volcanic rocks including tuff, rhyolitic tuff, andesite, and basalt interspersed throughout the remaining depth. Despite extending to 2,282.8-foot depth, the anticipated Paleozoic sedimentary formations or the Graveyard Flats intrusive were not intercepted and drilling was halted due to the unexpectedly deep volcanic cover. These results led to the decision to release the project.

Qualifying Statement

William Breen, (Registered Member 04203997 of SME), is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. Mr. Breen is an officer of the Company.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner ATHA Energy, holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with a gold project in Idaho that neighbours a world class gold deposit offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

