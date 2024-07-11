Northcliff Announces Closing Of $330,570 Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2024 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated July 4, 2024, it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 17,844,533 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.018525 per Common Share with the Todd Sisson (NZ) Limited for gross proceeds to the Company of $330,570. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's share of expenditures related to the Sisson Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the feasibility-stage Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Additional information on Northcliff is available on the website at www.northcliffresources.com. Investor services can be reached at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the in-progress financing, or other events that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

