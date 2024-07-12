Alaska Energy Metals Announces Closing of Side Car Unit Offering

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution, or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 -- Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced side car offering of 2,275,000 units (the "Units") of the Company issued at the price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $341,250 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of three years following the date of issue.

The Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of approximately $23,887 to a certain finder, being 7% of the gross proceeds raised by such finder. As additional compensation the Company issued an aggregate of 159,250 non-transferable broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") to such finder. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable for one Share at the exercise price of $0.20 for a period of three years.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canwell prospect drilling at the Nikolai Nickel Project in Alaska, metallurgical studies, working capital, and marketing purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring November 12, 2024, in accordance with securities laws.

For additional information, visit: https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project, 'Angliers-Belleterre,' in western Quebec. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation, and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation, the statements as to the use of proceeds, to drill exploratory drill holes at the Canwell prospects, and to perform metallurgical studies and marketing. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any "U.S Person" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act")) of any equity or other securities of the Company. The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom.

