Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, July 12, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that, in response to its enquiries, Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which has an interest in shares in the Company through two of its related investment funds Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, confirmed on July 10, 2024 that it holds 1,343,747 shares, representing 7.00% of the Company's issued share capital, which constitutes a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to its previously disclosed shareholding.
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Tel: +44 1534 679 800 Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Tel: +1 917 991 7701 Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
