Great Atlantic Thanks Gemological Institute of America (GIA) for Emerald-Related Research Visit

100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, Newfoundland

Vancouver, July 12, 2024 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to thank the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Rhiana Henry (a post-doctoral research fellow) for Rhiana's recent research visit to the Company's South Quarry Property, located in south-central Newfoundland. The visit focused on an area where Great Atlantic confirmed beryl crystals and is evaluating emerald potential.





Rhiana Henry of Gemological Institute of America in the middle,

with Great Atlantic Representatives Victoria McConnell & Mervin Dolland (July 3rd, 2024)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/216231_0e39c12354bc7a82_002full.jpg

Rhiana Henry visited the South Quarry Property on behalf of the GIA on July 3rd to meet Great Atlantic representatives and Art Gardiner (a well-known Newfoundland based prospector) and to collect rock samples as part of on-going emerald-related research. The visit was conducted in an area where the Company has sampled green beryl crystals for emerald potential evaluation. Emerald gemstone is a variety of the mineral beryl. Rhiana Henry is a post-doctoral research fellow who studies mineralogy and geology for gem purposes.





Beryl Crystals from South Quarry



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/216231_0e39c12354bc7a82_003full.jpg





Beryl Crystals from South Quarry



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/216231_0e39c12354bc7a82_004full.jpg





Rhiana Henry of GIA and Prospector Art Gardner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/216231_0e39c12354bc7a82_005full.jpg

Great Atlantic's primary exploration focus at the South Quarry Property is tungsten. The Company confirmed tungsten mineralization in various regions of the property including high grade tungsten mineralization in samples in the northern region of the property in the area of two quarries. Numerous 2015 Great Atlantic samples from these two quarries exceeded 1% WO3 (see Company news release of November 19, 2015).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/216231_0e39c12354bc7a82_006full.jpg

The South Quarry Property consists of six mineral licences covering an area of 2,550 hectares, located in south-central Newfoundland. Access to the property is excellent with a paved road transecting the property.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, verified beryl crystals during 2015 and 2024 field work at the South Quarry Property.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/216231_0e39c12354bc7a82_007full.jpg

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/216231_0e39c12354bc7a82_008full.jpg

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216231