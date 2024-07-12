Menü Artikel
 Arizona Sonoran Announces its Annual and Special Meeting

20:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU | OTCQX:ASCUF) ("ASCU" or the "Company"), notes that its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 10:30 am Eastern Time, on September 17, 2024. The Meeting will be held in person at 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person as ASCU plans to host a short corporate presentation afterwards and senior executives of the Company are expected to be present in person at the Meeting.

The Notice of Meeting is available under the ASCU SEDAR+ profile page, as well as on the Company's website. The management information circular providing details of the matters proposed to the raised and discussed at the Meeting will be available on ASCU SEDAR+ profile page in due course.

For shareholders and interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available on the Company website (www.arizonasonoran.com) following the Meeting.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this news release. The Company has received an extension from TSX to hold its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders on or before September 17, 2024.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU's objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company's 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.



Contact

For more information
Alison Dwoskin, Director, Investor Relations
647-233-4348
adwoskin@arizonasonoran.com

George Ogilvie, President, CEO and Director
416-723-0458
gogilvie@arizonasonoran.com


