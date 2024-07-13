Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Lavras Gold Corp.

Toronto, July 12, 2024 - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 193,900 common shares (Shares) of Lavras Gold Corp., over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.4% of the outstanding Shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $2.0754 per Share for aggregate consideration of $402,420.06.
Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 7,589,300 Shares representing approximately 14.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 7,395,400 Shares representing approximately 14.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The acquisition combined with prior treasury issuances of Shares resulted in a decrease in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.2% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.
Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.
Lavras Gold is located at 82 Richmond St. East, Suite 201, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Lavras Gold's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, ON M5C 3C5).
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216410
