Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, July 15, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which has an interest in shares in the Company through two of its related investment funds, Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, which hold on behalf of multiple clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, has notified the Company of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to a previously disclosed shareholding, such that clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited now have, in aggregate, a total interest in 6.445% of the Company's issued share capital. The following information was provided:

Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC

ISIN - JE00BF0XVB15

Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office - Cape Town

Country of registered office - South Africa

Date on which threshold was crossed - 11 July 2024

Date on which Issuer notified - 12 July 2024

% of direct voting rights - 6.445%

Date of completion - 12 July 2024

Place of completion - Cape Town

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
 Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Adrian Hadden Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Pearl Kellie
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
 Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
Lloyd Mlotshwa


