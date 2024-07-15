Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, July 15, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, which has an interest in shares in the Company through two of its related investment funds, Allan Gray Africa Equity Fund Limited and Allan Gray Africa Ex SA Equity Fund Limited, which hold on behalf of multiple clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, has notified the Company of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies) to a previously disclosed shareholding, such that clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited now have, in aggregate, a total interest in 6.445% of the Company's issued share capital. The following information was provided:
Issuer name - CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC
ISIN - JE00BF0XVB15
Significant shareholder - Allan Gray Proprietary Limited
City of registered office - Cape Town
Country of registered office - South Africa
Date on which threshold was crossed - 11 July 2024
Date on which Issuer notified - 12 July 2024
% of direct voting rights - 6.445%
Date of completion - 12 July 2024
Place of completion - Cape Town
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Pearl Kellie
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Matt Hogg
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!