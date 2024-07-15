Canterra Minerals Announces Sale of Buffalo Hills Diamond Project for $1.13 million

Vancouver, July 15, 2024 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV:CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Definitive Agreement dated July 10, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Star Diamond Corporation (DIAM: TSX) ("Star Diamond"), whereby Star Diamond will acquire a 100% interest in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project") in north central Alberta, Canada from Canterra.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, Canterra will sell the Project to Star Diamond in exchange for an aggregate nominal consideration of 17,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of Star Diamond, representing an implied purchase price of $1.13 million. One half of the Consideration Shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up period and all of the Consideration Shares are subject to a customary four-month hold period. In addition to the Consideration Shares, Canterra will receive a 1% royalty interest in the Project.

Chris Pennimpede, President and CEO of Canterra, commented: "We are very pleased to monetize this non-core asset in Canterra's project portfolio. As a dedicated diamond explorer with complementary assets in the region, we are confident that Star Diamond will be able to maximize the value of the Buffalo Hills Project. The sale of this asset will allow Canterra to continue to focus on its advanced stage copper and gold exploration in the central Newfoundland Mining District. We look forward to maintaining our exposure to the Project as a Star Diamond shareholder and will be watching developments with much interest as our equity participation in Star Diamond provides our Company with exposure to future success."

The closing of the Agreement is subject to certain closing conditions, such as the receipt of applicable governmental or regulatory approvals, including the conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra Minerals is a diversified minerals exploration company with a focus on critical minerals exploration in central Newfoundland. Canterra's projects include six mineral deposits located in close proximity to the world-renowned, past producing Buchans mine and Teck Resources' former past producing Duck Pond mine that produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra's deposits support historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves current at their respective effective dates (collectively the "Historical Resource Estimates"). All of Canterra's Historical Resource Estimates are deemed historical as they were prepared prior to their acquisition by Canterra. References for each historical Mineral Resource Estimate that comprise Canterra's Historical Resource Estimates and their associated Technical Reports can be found on Canterra's website. Canterra also holds exploration-stage gold properties that cover 70 km of strike of the regional gold-bearing Rogerson Lake structural corridor that hosts Calibre Mining Corp.'s development stage Valentine Gold Mine. Canterra's Newfoundland gold projects have been subject to four drilling campaigns, demonstrating many gold occurrences warranting further exploration.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

