Northern Superior Announces the Appointment of Katrina Damouni as Director Corporate Development and Melanie Pichon as Senior Exploration Geologist

TORONTO, July 15, 2024 - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Katrina Damouni as Director Corporate Development, as well as Ms. Melanie Pichon as Senior Exploration Geologist. The Company also announces that its shares have recently debuted trading on the Frankfurt Börse under the symbol "D9M1".

Ms. Damouni brings over 15 years of experience in corporate development and capital markets functions, primarily within the junior mining sector. She specializes in equity and debt financing, executing mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and driving strategic initiatives. Her extensive network spans the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America, enhancing her ability to leverage valuable industry connections. Her career encompasses a diverse range of roles, including asset management, institutional equity sales, and investment banking in both the United Kingdom and Canada. Ms. Damouni holds a Bachelor of Economics (BEcon) from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

Ms. Pichon is a professional geologist with over 15 years of experience in exploration, particularly skilled in designing and managing exploration programs from greenfield projects to resource development. In recent years, she has served as Exploration Manager at QMX Gold Corp. and Senior Exploration Geologist at Eldorado Gold Corporation. Notably, she discovered and developed the Bonnefond deposit in Val d'Or, Quebec. Ms. Pichon holds a DESS (postgraduate) in Mineral Resources and Metallogeny from the University of Montreal, Quebec, and a master's degree in Geology from the University of Orleans, France. She is also a registered member of l'Ordre des Géologues du Québec.

Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "On behalf of everyone at Northern Superior, I am delighted to warmly welcome Katrina and Melanie to our team. Their arrival coincides with an exciting period for our Company, as we are well funded and poised to continue expanding our resources in a camp that is rapidly emerging as a globally recognized gold destination."

Corporate Matters

Northern Superior announces that its shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Börse under the symbol "D9M1"; Baader Bank AG has been assigned as the specialist firm to the listing.

The Company also announces having granted 300,000 incentive options under its 2022 Equity Incentive Plan to certain consultants of the Company in relation to today's appointments. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.65 per common share for a period of five years, subject to regulatory approval.

Lastly, the Company announces that it has engaged MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") to provide investor awareness services. Operating from Germany under the direction of Mr. Christian Pohl, MIC will be compensated with a fee based on the media budget of €150,000 allocated by the Company as per the agreement. The Company will file a Form 3C with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in relation to this market awareness program. It should be noted that MIC has not yet provided any services under this arrangement.

1 Northern Superior announces 1,708,809 gold ounces in inferred category and 278,921 gold ounces in indicated category at 1.10 g/t in maiden NI 43-101 pit constrained resource estimate at Philibert; Northern Superior's press release dated August 08, 2023.

2 NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior.

3 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 72% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario, including the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGold Corp.'s Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. Philibert hosts a new maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 278,900 ounces of Au.1 Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.2 Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.3 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been prepared by Ms. DeLazzer Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior. Ms. DeLazzer is not considered independent.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Katrina Damouni

Director - Corporate Development

Tel: +44 7795 128583 (Mobile/WhatsApp)

info@nsuperior.com

