Greenridge Exploration Completes 2024 Exploration Program on its Weyman Copper Project

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2024 - Greenridge Exploration Inc. ("Greenridge" or the "Company") (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3), is pleased to announce it has completed its 2024 Exploration Program (the "Program") for its Weyman Project (the "Project" or the "Property") located in Southeastern British Columbia. The Project covers approximately 6,925 acres of land and is comprised of seven (7) map-staked mineral claims in the southern Quesnel Terrane of British Columbia.



The Program included conducting a total metal ion survey and 1:5,000-scale geological mapping on the Property (please see News Release dated May 7, 2024). All of the soil samples have been successfully dried and sent to the lab for analysis. The results of the current soil survey will become available once the lab analysis of the soil samples has been completed and its anticipated results will be available in the coming weeks.

Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Detailed mapping of the Weyman Project, along with results of the soil survey, will significantly increase our technical knowledge of the Project. We look forward to reviewing those results of the soil survey to guide future exploration programs."

The focus of the Program was on the western part of the Property area where a high-angle thrust fault (the Weyman Thrust) was accompanied by an intense aeromagnetic low and a group of 2021-era soil copper anomalies.

Current geological mapping revealed that a hydrothermal system is exposed adjacent with the western side of the aeromagnetic low. The hydrothermal system is exposed on surface for more than 2 km2 (1.22 mi2). It has produced an alteration zone that is exposed at the top of a cupola of the Wild Horse batholith. In the interior of the alteration zone, potassic and both prograde and retrograde propylitic alteration are substantial. Alteration intensity is less intense toward the margins of the alteration zone as should be expected. Such alteration is typical of that enveloping mineralization of porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver-gold deposits throughout the Quesnel and Stikine terranes in British Columbia. The central part of the alteration zone is surrounded by a ring of several local soil-copper anomalies from the 2021 soil survey.

Rocks in the alteration zone are Nicola-belt, fine-grained, water-lain andesite and basalt that have been intruded by the Wild Horse batholith which is granodioritic to dioritic in composition. The contaminated upper contact of the intrusion is exposed at surface throughout the alteration zone. Silicification has hardened the local rocks and rendered them resistant to weather and grinding by glacial ice. Consequently, rock outcrop is substantial in that area making it relatively easy to map the alteration zone.

The current soil survey was conducted in areas flanking the newly mapped alteration zone, mostly to its north and east, where there is very little rock outcrop.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

John Ostler, M. Sc., P. Geo, (EGBC Licence # 18415) is an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Ostler has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

References

1 Source: 1978 Assessment Report (number 81075) by Pan Ocean Oil Ltd.

