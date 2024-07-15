Global Energy Metals Provides Update on Millennium Project Following Significant Graphite Discovery

Vancouver, July 15, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTCQB:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, is pleased to provide initial observations from recent drilling (refer to news release dated June 4, 2024) being conducted and sole-funded by joint venture partner Metal Bank Ltd. ("Metal Bank" and/or "MBK") at the Millennium Project ("Millennium") in northwest QLD, including significant and extensive graphite intervals adjacent to the existing Co-Cu-Au mineral resource of 8.4Mt @ 1.23% CuEq (refer to news release dated March 21, 2023).

Highlights

• Thick graphite intersections observed in recent exploration drilling

• Graphite present over >2km strike length - with recent observations supported by historic high-grade rock chip results and previous drilling

• Drill assays pending - positive results will have the potential to add significant project value on granted mining leases

• All drill holes completed in most recent program intersected varying levels of sulphide mineralisation - including chalcopyrite (copper) and cobaltite (cobalt) minerals

Millennium hosts an existing Co-Cu-Au mineral resource of 8.4Mt @ 1.23% CuEq

Mitchell Smith, CEO & President commented:

"We are pleased by the results from ongoing exploration at Millennium by our joint venture partner Metal Bank. Latest results demonstrates there is significant under-explored potential and value to be unlocked, not only for cobalt, copper and gold mineralisation but valuable transition products like graphite that have been identified adjacent to the existing resource on granted mining leases. Taking into account the increased activity in the region, Millennium may play an important role in the new anode materials supply within the NW QLD battery mineral projects region. As the industry targets diversified supply, the focus shifts to more ESG friendly, secure sources of graphite production and processing. In line with this, we along with our partner will continue to assess the potential for further value to be unlocked from developing this graphite potential as part of the Millennium project over the coming months."

Millennium Drilling Summary

Three diamond drill holes for 384m were completed at the Millennium Project in June (Figure 1, Table 1). This drilling targeted resource extensions in the central zone and conceptual testing of the Fountain Range-Quamby Fault Zone after identifying anomalous copper in previous drilling and siliceous breccia outcrop to the northwest of the current Millennium resource.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Millennium plan overview showing recent drilling, interpreted strike of graphite mineralisation and previous highly anomalous rock chip graphite results on the western margins of the 2023 Co-Cu-Au resource outline.

Two holes (MI24DD01 and MI24DD02, Figure 1) were drilled at low angles toward the Fountain Range-Quamby Fault Zone, a large regional structure on the western margin of the Millennium Project. The remaining hole (MI22RD03) was designed to extend a previous RC drill program within the northern extension of the Millennium resource to provide further structural and metallurgical data. All drill holes intersected sulphide mineralisation, with chalcopyrite (copper) and cobaltite (cobalt) minerals of varying levels in samples submitted for laboratory analysis earlier this month (results awaited).

Importantly, strongly graphitic schist was observed in MI24DD01 from 166m to end of hole at 192.9m (Figure 2). Graphite intersected correlates with both graphite-bearing exposures and black soils in the south and on the margin of a thick mafic unit which lies sub-parallel to the regional Millennium Co-Cu-Au mineralisation trend.

Table 1: Completed drill hole details



Click Image To View Full Size

All co-ordinates GDA94 Zone 54 co-ordinate system.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: MI24DD01, 182.9m: High grade graphite in broken drill core.

Given strong historic graphite values adjacent to the 2023 Millennium mineral resource, drill core from 166m to end of hole has been submitted for graphitic carbon analysis. Likewise, previous visual graphite intersections in MBK drilling from 2021-2022 have been compiled together with the graphitic carbon rock chip results in the southern area from previous explorers. This review supports a greater than 2km trend of graphite in both drilling and rock chip sampling. Previous unreleased sampling results by ASX-listed explorer Hammer Metals (ASX:HMX) returned an average of 17.0% total graphitic carbon from 37 samples in the south over an area greater than 1300m strike and up to 100m wide (Table 2).

No assay results have been received for the recent drill core sample to date, however, the prospective graphitic unit is evident in multiple previous drill holes, and recent drilling has demonstrated it continues beneath recent alluvial sediment to the north.

NW Queensland District Graphite Development

Millennium is strategically located between other NW QLD graphite development projects which are currently undergoing consolidation (Figure 3). The Corella deposit is located 14km to the south (13.5Mt @ 9.5% TGC) and the Burke deposit 107km due north (9.1Mt @ 14.4% TGC) of Millennium, both held by Lithium Energy (ASX:LEL), and the Mt Dromedary deposit (14.3Mt @ 13.3% TGC) held by Novonix (ASX:NVX and NASDAQ:NVX) is immediately adjacent to the Burke Deposit.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: NW QLD graphite projects map (modified after Lithium Energy (ASX:LEL) website.

Millennium displays matching geology to the Corella deposit, with metamorphosed graphitic shales, slates and schists of the Milo Beds within the Tommy Creek Domain hosting both deposits, and both deposits are proximal to mafic units and structural corridors which are considered key factors for the development of high quality, high-grade graphite mineralisation.

Metallurgical test work to date on these nearby deposits (refer to LEL:ASX announcement of April 3 2024: Merger of Lithium Energy and NONOIX Natural Graphite Assets and Proposed Axon Graphite Limited Spin-Out and IPO) has returned high-grade concentrate with high graphite recoveries coincident with electrochemical test work indicative of material highly suitable for downstream graphite processing and integration into modern battery manufacturing and other technologies.

Table 2: 2017 Hammer Metals rock chip sampling results (previously unreleased)



Click Image To View Full Size

All co-ordinates GDA94 Zone 54 co-ordinate system.

Forward Plan

Alongside its partner Metal Bank, Global Energy remains committed to extracting maximum value from its Australian asset portfolio.

Graphite demand continues to grow in line with expansion in the electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery sector, where graphite is the key raw material consumed in EV battery anodes.

Despite some recent price pressure, the long-term outlook for natural, ex-China graphite remains strong. As the industry targets diversified supply, the focus shifts to more ESG friendly, secure sources of graphite production and processing.

In line with this, the companies are jointly assessing the potential for further value to be unlocked from developing this graphite potential as part of the Millennium Project over the coming months. This includes additional surface mapping and sampling plus low-cost re-assaying of previous RC and diamond core laboratory samples for total graphitic carbon content.

The company awaits assay results for Co-Cu-Au mineralisation and graphite from the recent drilling and continues to monitor the NW QLD battery metals space as projects and infrastructure develops.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.

