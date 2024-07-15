Intrepid Metals Corp Reports Final Drill Results from Corral Copper Property
16:32 Uhr | NewsDirect
Intrepid Metals Corp. CEO Ken Brophy joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share the final results from its initial drill program at the Company's Corral Copper Property in Cochise County, Arizona. The final three holes contain the highest-grade intercepts from the initial drill program, all located within the Ringo Zone, along the southern margin of the 3.5-kilometer-long trend of near-surface copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization.
Brophy reported that the drilling intercepted extensive and locally high-grade copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization across a 3.5-kilometer metal endowed trend containing the Holliday, Earp, and Ringo zones at Corral Copper. Significant results included 112.95 meters of 1.50% Copper, 0.53 grams per ton Gold, and 8.22 grams per ton Silver in Hole CC24_023.
The new geological data will be leveraged to target porphyry copper-gold root sources to the mineralization and to build out and extend the high-grade replacement style polymetallic domains. The drill results indicate that the mineralized footprint is more extensive than previously appreciated. This is due to robust copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization now detected beyond the favorable Abrigo Formation host rocks in structural corridors and traps, porphyry intrusions, reactive diabase dikes, and newly recognized hydrothermal breccias.
Brophy expressed optimism about these findings, emphasizing the potential for significant expansion and further exploration at the Corral Copper Property.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/intrepid-metals-corp-reports-final-drill-results-from-corral-copper-property-596283662
