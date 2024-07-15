CSE Bulletin: New Listing - King Global Ventures Inc. (KING)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 15 juillet/July 2024) - The common shares of King Global Ventures Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

King Global Ventures Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on high grade Silver-Gold-Copper projects in Arizona and Quebec. The Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 65% of the Silver Cord Project in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Silver Cord Project comprises 41 concessions, covering 790 acres with 6 former operating mines located on the property.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de King Global Ventures Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

King Global Ventures Inc. est une petite société d'exploration axée sur des projets d'argent-or-cuivre à haute teneur en Arizona et au Québec. La Société a signé un accord définitif pour acquérir jusqu'à 65 % du projet Silver Cord dans le comté de Yavapai, en Arizona. Le projet Silver Cord comprend 41 concessions, couvrant 790 acres avec 6 anciennes mines en exploitation situées sur la propriété.

Issuer/Émetteur: King Global Ventures Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): KING Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 7 414 819 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 840 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 49549V 20 5 ISIN: CA 49549V 20 5 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 16 juillet/July 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KING. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.