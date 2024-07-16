Giant Mining Corp New Road Construction Underway at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit

VANCOUVER - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of new road construction at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill"), a copper, silver, and gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

This drill road and drill site construction is being done by Legarza Exploration, LLC ("Legarza"), and will provide additional drill locations for our ongoing and future drilling.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Majuba Hill Completed Road Construction

David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining Corp, stated, "The construction of this road marks a significant milestone in our development at Majuba Hill. Improved site access will enable us to expedite our drilling program and further explore the substantial copper resources on the property. Buster and his team are eager to advance our work and capitalize on the promising potential of Majuba Hill."

As previously announced in the May 30, 2024, and June 17, 2024 news releases, the newly constructed road and site improvements will support our comprehensive drilling program at Majuba Hill. The drilling activities include the proposed 3,900 meters (12,800 feet) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling across 16 drill holes and 488 meters (1,600 feet) of core drilling within the existing exploration target area. Additionally, the Company is also contemplating drilling two deep core holes, each expected to reach depths of up to 3,500 feet (1,066 meters).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Majuba Hill New Roads in Green

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

DOWNLOAD INVESTOR INFORMATION

Click Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Giant Mining Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Giant Mining Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Giant Mining Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.