Western Copper And Gold Strengthens Management Team

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2024 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce additions to the Company's senior management team.

In early August, Michael Psihogios will be taking over the role of Chief Financial Officer from Varun Prasad, and Jeff Eng will be assuming the role of Vice President Projects.

Sandeep Singh, CEO of Western, stated: "We are extremely pleased to be adding two high quality professionals to the Western team. Both Michael and Jeff bring highly relevant experience and an operational mindset to their positions. Coupled with our strong Yukon based team, they will be integral to advancing the Casino project through the assessment and permitting phase.

I would like to thank Varun Prasad for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Company. Over a short period of overlap, Varun has proven to be a great partner and we wish him the best as he focuses more time on his young family and future endeavours. He will continue in his role for the next two months to assist with the CFO transition."

Mr. Psihogios is an experienced financial executive working with public, private and investment companies in the natural resource industry over the past 20 years. Mr. Psihogios is currently the CFO of Atlas Salt Inc. and will transition roles over the coming months. Previously, he was the CFO of DUMAS Mining, an underground mine builder from 2016 to 2021, where he established the systems and controls for a successful business turnaround and profitable growth strategy. Prior to DUMAS Mining, Michael worked with an international natural resource private equity fund on numerous senior executive, financial and corporate development secondment roles within portfolio companies.

Mr. Eng brings experience across a number of disciplines leading to successful project studies and the development of mining projects. Most recently he was a Project Director for Teck Resources working on the mine life extension for the Red Dog mine, among other projects. Prior, he was Director of Engineering and Interim VP Project Development for Sabina Gold and Silver during the permitting and early execution phases of the Back River project. Mr. Eng spent 13 years with AMEC in several different, and increasingly senior, roles including Site Engineering Manager for the construction of the Mount Milligan mine in BC and lead roles in numerous studies and execution projects ranging from the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan to Snap Lake Diamond Mine in Northwest Territories.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

