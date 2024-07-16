Canstar Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, July 16, 2024 - Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROX) (OTC Pink: CSRNF) ("Canstar" or the "Company") announces that a total of 3,344,000 options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.035 per share and expire on July 14, 2029. The Options are subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors of the Company and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Additionally, the Company announces a former officer of the Company has agreed to voluntarily cancel an aggregate of 1,150,000 options with an exercise price of $0.28 per share.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROX) is a mineral exploration company unlocking immense potential for gold and critical minerals in Newfoundland and Labrador. Our 100%-owned Golden Baie Project (548.75 km2) hosts 93 km of a structure similar to that which hosts New Found Gold's Queensway Gold Project. Our Buchans-Mary March projects (65.75 km2), which include a Glencore joint venture, are located within the world-class, past producing, VMS zinc-copper-silver rich Buchans Mining Camp and boast high-grade zinc and copper discoveries.

Forward-Looking Statements

