VR Completes Hole 002 and the Maiden Drill Program at New Boston

July 16, 2024 - Vancouver, B.C.: VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF), the "Company", or "VR", has completed the second hole and the maiden drill program on its New Boston polymetallic copper-moly-silver porphyry project in Nevada.

Drill hole NB24-002 was completed to 709 m. Processing, logging and sampling of core continues. All assays are expected before the end of summer, and the total program of 1,310 m in two holes, continuously sampled, will be reported on in full at that time.

Snapshot

Porphyry-style quartz vein stockwork with sulfide is intense throughout the 710 m in Hole 002, from start to finish. It occurs in both the country rock limestone of Triassic age, and in at least two phases of dacite and monzonite porphyry of Cretaceous age. There is an overall increase in visible pyrite, molybdenite and copper sulfide content down-hole, both towards and within the monzonite porphyry.

A photograph of stockwork veining in limestone at just 9m into Hole 002 was shown in the previous news release, and is posted on the New Boston project page on the Company's website at www.vrr.ca.

A photograph of stockwork veins in limestone at 522 m in Hole 002 is shown here in Photo 1, near the contact with biotite monzonite porphyry which dominated the last 150 m of the hole.

The porphyry phase is characterized by vein and disseminated pyrite, molybdenite and copper sulfide, shown here in Photo 2, within a potassic alteration assemblage characterized by shreddy biotite and potassium feldspar vein halos.

From VR's CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning

"Hole 002 was shut down despite being in monzonite porphyry with increasing stockwork veining and disseminated copper and moly' sulfide for program and budget discipline. Despite a slow, albeit overall steady pace to drilling, we now have two long and nearly orthogonal intersections under our belt in the eastern part of the large and polymetallic, porphyry system of sheeted and stockwork veins at New Boston. Indeed, it is difficult to convey the volume and intensity of veining in the 700 m of core in this hole. We look forward to integrating all of the geochemical data from this program with our geological and exploration modelling developed over the last several years in order to plan the next phase of work.

Technical Information

Summary technical and geological information for the Company's various exploration properties including New Boston is available at the Company's website at www.vrr.ca.

Technical information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Justin Daley, P.Geo., VP Exploration and a non-independent Qualified Person oversees and/or participates in all aspects of the Company's mineral exploration projects, and the content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by the CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

About the New Boston Property

Location

New Boston is within the Walker Lane mineral belt and structural province in west-central Nevada. More specifically, it is within the co-spatial belts of Jurassic - and Cretaceous-aged copper and moly porphyry deposits, including the Yerington camp to the northwest and the Hall deposit to the southeast.

New Boston is located in the Garfield Range in Mineral County, and is approximately 150 km southeast of Reno. Vegetation is sparse in the range; outcrop or colluvium predominate on the property itself, with quaternary cover present to the east in the Soda Spring valley.

The property location facilitates cost-effective, year-round exploration. Access is from the nearby town of Luning, located just 5 km to the east on State Highway 95 which connects Reno and Las Vegas. The property is criss-crossed by a myriad of historic trails and roads which are driveable from the highway.

Description

The New Boston property is large. It consists of 77 claims in one contiguous block approximately 1.5 x 3 km in size and covering 583 hectares in total (1,441 acres). It covers the entire along-strike and down-dip extent of the polymetallic Cu-Mo-Ag sheeted and stockwork veins east of the Blue Ribbon skarns on the westernmost end of the porphyry-skarn system exposed on surface across approximately 4 km of strike.

The property is on federal land administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). There are no state or federal land use designations, or privately-owned land which impede access to the property; nor is the property within the BLM's broadly defined area of sage grouse protection.

The property is owned 100% by VR. There are no underlying annual lease payments; nor are there any joint venture or back-in interests. The vendor of the property retains a royalty.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances large-scale, blue-sky opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. The Company has also made Canada's newest diamond discovery in northern Ontario, and controls a new field of kimberlite targets around it. VR applies modern exploration technologies and leverages in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is well-financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

"Michael H. Gunning"

Dr. Michael H. Gunning, PhD, PGeo

President & CEO

Photo 1. Deep green pyroxene and quartz vein stockworks in completely dolomitized and marbleized Triassic Luning Formation limestone. Chalcopyrite, pyrite and molybdenite are found along quartz vein selvages and down the centre of narrow pyroxene veinlets. (Hole 002; 522 m; HQ core).



Photo 2. Sulfide mineralization typical of potassic altered quartz monzonite porphyry intrusion in the bottom 100m of Hole 2 (638m, top photo; 702m, bottom photo). Pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite are disseminated in the porphyry phase as clots within stockwork quartz veins which exhibit centimetre-scale, pink'ish K-spar halos with shreddy biotite (NQ core).

